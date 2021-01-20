FARMINGTON -- Farmington City Council's first meeting of 2021 only lasted about 20 minutes, enough time for Mayor Ernie Penn to give a State of the City address and for council members to approve purchasing two new vehicles for the Farmington Police Department.

Penn's 2021 State of the City address documented many highlights for 2020, as well as giving information about projects going into 2021.

Penn noted the city is financially sound with "excellent cash reserves." Sales tax revenues from the city's local sales tax rate increased 20% in 2020, compared to 2019. Revenue from the state sales tax increased almost 8% in 2020, compared to the previous year, Penn said.

"This increase allows our city to have funds to support the expansion of our city services and for capital improvements to begin and be completed without interruption," Penn said in addressing council members through the Zoom app. Only Penn, City Clerk Kelly Penn and other city staff members attended the meeting in person.

Penn said the city would continue to budget conservatively and to maintain a "tight control" on operating expenses for each department.

Farmington continues to see tremendous growth both in residential and commercial areas, Penn said.

On the residential side, Farmington has 11 subdivisions that have been approved through the Planning Commission. For these subdivisions, the city has 874 residential lots approved, under construction or available for construction and another 870 lots being proposed or in the planning stages, Penn said.

"This growth represents the confidence that builders have in our city and our school system and that Farmington has become a very attractive place for families to locate," Penn said.

The city issued 156 single family permits in 2020, valued at more than $45 million; 22 multi-family permits, valued at more than $13 million; and four commercial permits, valued at almost $1.8 million.

In all, the city issued 991 permits in 2020. This includes building, mechanical, plumbing, heat and air, sign and miscellaneous permits. These permit fees brought in $151,550 to the city, an amount that was 250% greater than what the city budgeted for the year, $100,000.

After going over the figures about residential and commercial growth, Penn commended city Building Official Rick Bramall for his work.

"I would like to recommend that Rick Bramall gets a pat on the back," Penn said. "He's done a fantastic job."

As the city's population grows, Penn pointed out fire and police departments also will need additional personnel to provide added security for the community. Another commitment will be to expand the city's recreational facilities and trails to meet a greater demand because of the residential growth, Penn said.

Capital improvement projects completed in 2020:

• Expansion and remodeling of the public library.

• Expansion of the police department.

• Widening of Double Springs Road and drainage improvements from Rheas Mill Road to Main Street.

• Upgraded drainage on Ash Street.

For 2021, the city has two major construction projects on the table: drainage improvements on Garland McKee Road and MeadowSweet subdivision to help with flooding problems and continuing with the fourth phase to widen two miles of Highway 170 from Main Street to Clyde Carnes Road.

Penn pledged that the drainage improvement project for Garland McKee Road would be finished in 2021.

"This is a project we've been monitoring and we're going to get it done this year," Penn said.

Penn thanked employees for their dedication and commitment to the city, especially during a year that has presented many challenges because of covid-19. He said city staff and departments have been "very quick to adapt to and overcome these challenges."

He also thanked council members, elected officials and the Planning Commission for making necessary changes in light of safety concerns from the coronavirus.

For 2021, Penn said he believes it is important for the city, Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce, Farmington School District and civic organizations to work together to help build Farmington into a "more attractive place for families and businesses to relocate."

He closed by saying, "God has blessed our city and we should be thankful every day for these blessings." He said he is looking forward to a successful and prosperous year for the city of Farmington.

In action items, the council approved an ordinance to waive the requirement of competitive bidding to purchase two Dodge Chargers from Steve Landers Dodge for $24,688 each, for a total of $49,376, plus an additional $24,624 to equip the vehicles. Both vehicle purchases are in the 2021 budget and will be purchased using the state bid program.

Chief Brian Hubbard, in a memo, said the department's two oldest patrol vehicles, with more than 115,000 miles on them, will be taken off the street when the new patrol cars come in and are ready to go.

The council approved an annual resolution to establish the procedural rules for the City Council.

The council also passed a resolution setting a public hearing on Feb. 8 on a request to vacate right of way between lots 13-19 of the Hamblens Subdivision.

Dan Ramsfield, who made the request, said he has purchased the lots behind his home and wants to keep them as a private wooded area.

The council agreed to Penn's request to reappoint council member Bobby Morgan as vice mayor.

For the time being, Penn said the city would continue to use the Zoom app for its public meetings.

"We just need to be safe, folks," Penn said, in encouraging everyone to follow safety protocols.

"Covid is running rampant and increasing so much. I want you all to be safe. I want everyone to be safe," Penn said.