The Farmington School District will join others in the state in celebrating Arkansas School Board Recognition month in January. More than 1,500 school board members will be recognized for their dedication to public education.

"Our board members play a crucial role in representing our students and advocating for public school education," Superintendent Jon Laffoon said in a news release issued by the district. "We are very proud of our board members, Arkansas School Board Recognition month is a great time to celebrate them and their accomplishments."

The Farmington School Board consists of Travis Warren, Amy Hill, Jeff Oxford, Josh Petree and Lori Blew. These members will be honored at a presentation at the Jan. 25 board meeting.

As publicly elected school leaders, Arkansas School Board members set policy for their respective districts. Under state law, they are empowered to hire and evaluate the superintendent, oversee district finances, approve the budget and play a key role in determining the vision and mission of the school district. School boards also approve the curriculum and ensure the district maintains adequate facilities for teaching and learning.

In addition to their duties, state law requires them to earn a minimum of six hours of professional development each year in areas related to their roles and responsibilities.

"I want to join our whole school community in thanking each of our board members for the time and effort they put into making our school a special place for students and a centerpiece of our community," said Laffoon.