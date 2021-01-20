Roy Carson Hummel

Roy Carson Hummel, 82, a resident of Farmington, Ark., passed away on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1938, in Rogers, Ark., the son of Pat and Millie Hummel.

He graduated from Rogers High School, Arkansas Tech and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville where he completed his master's degree in poultry science and later agriculture education.

Roy is survived by his wife, Betty. They married in 1960. He also is survived by his brother Jimmy "Pete" Hummel from Rogers, and several nephews, a niece, and cousins. His brother, Bob Hummel of Rogers, preceded him in death.

Roy was an agriculture teacher in Farmington when he retired in 1998. He loved working with young people and helping them with their FFA judging skills. He served two years on active duty in the U.S. Army and then was in the Army Reserves where he retired as a Lt. Colonel. Roy farmed his whole life and enjoyed his cattle and chickens. He served many years as poultry superintendent at the Washington County Fair and then was a member of the fair board where he served as secretary. He worked with his best friends, Lanny Rice and Cheryl West, for many years on the county fair board. He served on the Farmington Planning Commission, Farmington City Council and a short time on the Farmington School Board.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at the Washington County Fair Grounds Livestock Arena in Fayetteville, Ark.

Burial was in Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.

Memorial donations can be made to the Washington County Fair Scholarship Fund, c/o Cheryl West, 14780 West Road, Prairie Grove, AR 72753

