LINCOLN -- Lincoln's school colors of maroon and white showed up everywhere, especially when the lights dimmed.

Lincoln's official scorer's table light up during pre-game introductions for starting lineups as Friday's Colors Day ceremony gave way to basketball action. Both the Wolves (67-51) and Lady Wolves (60-39) lost the basketball games, but that didn't diminish school spirit.

The 2021 Colors Day court were introduced by class.

Freshman maid Isabel Cenobio, daughter of Elizabeth Asbury and Florencio Cenobio, escorted by her father. Isabel previously participated in girls basketball.

Freshman maid Nv-ya Jackson, daughter of Darren and Merissa Jackson, escorted by her father. Nv-ya serves on Student Council, FFA and is part of the girls basketball team.

Sophomore maid Ryleigh Landrum, daughter of Taryn Reed and Bobby Landrum, escorted by her grandfather, Scott Reed. Ryleigh is a member of the girls basketball, softball and volleyball teams and hopes to play volleyball in college one day and study law.

Sophomore maid Sarah Remington, daughter of Lindsey Remington and Rick and Melissa Remington, escorted by her father. Sarah participates in FFA, Art Club and Student Council. She was nominated for the Congress of Future Medical Leaders Award of Excellence and hopes to pursue a medical degree in college.

Sophomore maid Lily Riherd, daughter of Jeff Riherd and Sara Riherd, escorted by her father. Lily is a member of the girls basketball and softball teams. She hopes to earn a softball scholarship in order to go to college and pursue a business degree.

Junior maid Katie Jones, daughter of Scarlett Bowen and Eric Jones, escorted by father. Katie is active in basketball, softball, cheer, Washington County teen leadership, Beta Club, Student Council, track and field, as well as Spirit Club. She intends to go to college and earn a degree in physical therapy.

Junior maid Emily Meckley, daughter of Jennifer Pendergraft and Jason Davis, escorted by her father. Emily is involved in cheer, Beta Club, talent search, FBLA, soccer and Art Club. She hopes to one day attend the University of Arkansas and pursue a career as an EMT.

Junior maid Honesty Rice, daughter of Johnathan and Kimberly Rice, escorted by her father. Honesty is active in cheer, theater, Upward Bound, FBLA, Art Club, Pound Pals, Environmental Food Club and serves as a teacher's aide. She is interested in attending the University of Arkansas and pursuing degrees in business and social media.

Junior maid Kellie Williams, daughter of Kenny and Shasta Williams, escorted by her father. Kellie has participated in softball, volleyball, cheer and yearbook. She plans to attend a trade school after graduation in order to work as an auto mechanic.

Senior maid Tiana Anderson, daughter of Thomas and Shelly Dayberry, escorted by her father. Tianna participates in softball, Upward Bound, Art Club, Spirit Club and prom committee. Tiana plans to attend NSU next fall and hopes to major in Fine Arts and one day own her own business.

Senior maid Alexis Arnold, daughter of Michael and Amanda Arnold, escorted by her father. Alexis is active in yearbook and FFA and has been in the top 10 teams in the nation at the National Paint World Horse Show and the American Quarter Horse Association. Alexis is also the reigning rodeo queen for the Tyler Rodeo Teen and Siloam Springs Rodeo. She plans to attend Northeastern Oklahoma A&M University to pursue nursing and horse judging.

Senior maid Nadia Ortiz, daughter of Julian and Maria Ortiz, escorted by her father. Nadia has been active in basketball, soccer, volleyball, bowling, talent search, Upward Bound, and Washington County teen leadership. She plans to attend the University of Arkansas and hopes to pursue a career as a chiropractor.

Senior maid Paige Umberson, daughter of Jason and Tonya Umberson, escorted by her father. Paige plays softball and participates in FCA and has been an FFA officer for the past three years. She is a national qualifier in poultry judging and exhibited both the grand and reserve angus heifers at the Washington County Fair. Paige plans to attend Northeastern State University, of Tahlequah, Okla., and major in Speech-Language Pathology.

Nadia Ortiz was crowned queen by her father assisted by 2020 Colors Day queen, Abby Goldman, daughter of Ryan and Kelly Goldman, who is currently studying nursing at NWACC and works as a transcriptionist.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln's official scorer's table lights up during pre-game introductions for starting lineups as Friday's Colors Day ceremony gave way to basketball action.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Kyler Calvin steps into a Wolf mascot spotlight projection when introduced as a starting guard during Friday's Colors Day boys basketball game against Elkins.