Will we ever stop fighting and become the nation God wants us to be?

Every four years, there is the potential of transition of power in the White House. The reason I say potential transition is that 12 presidents served only one term. That means 32 have served two terms, and one (Franklin D. Roosevelt) was voted in four times. However, because elections take place every four years, America experiences a transition mentality every four years.

The United States of America has changed presidential leadership numerous times during military conflict. The Viet Nam War was ongoing during the transitions of Presidents Eisenhower, Kennedy, Johnson, and Nixon. War in the Middle East was ongoing during the transitions of Presidents Bush, Obama, and Trump.

Presidents Washington, Madison, Polk, and Lincoln were in office during war in North America. President Lincoln oversaw the American Civil War of 1861-1865. (I like what a friend in Georgia said: "There was nothing civil about that war!" I agree.)

There have been demonstrations, riots, protests, minor insurrections, and marches throughout American history. Businesses, schools, churches, and portions of cities have been destroyed during some of these events. Some seem to have been for good reason, and some amounted to treason.

In addition to multi-thousands of marches (many violent) throughout our country from the beginning of our national history, there have been at least 165 marches to the Capitol Building and Washington Monument from 1898 to this year, and some around the White House. Many of them were violent. Multi-millions of people have taken part of those events.

More importantly, there have been attacks at, and within, the Capitol Building numerous times. Historian Joanne B. Freeman wrote a book titled, "Field of Blood: Violence in Congress and the Road to the Civil War." She listed at least 70 fights, brawls, and other violent events within the halls of Congress – among congressmen! That was just from 1790 through 1860. There were shootings, stabbings, and clubbings perpetrated by our elected officials against our elected officials. The book reveals what is called "the long-lost story of physical violence on the floor of the U.S. Congress." And there have been fights among Congressmen – in Congress – many times since then.

Why do we do that?

The 13 Colonies rebelled against and defeated the greatest empire on earth. We still have it in our subconsciousness that if we can't win by talking, we'll win by fighting. The old adage "Might Makes Right" seems to prevail in Congress, as well as out in the countryside.

After reading this reflection, I hope you understand that the recent event – you can call it a riot, demonstration or insurrection – related to the current presidential election, is not unique in our history.

Was it wrong for the populace to break into the Capitol Building? Yes, it was. Was it wrong for President Trump, Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and others to say what they did in numerous speeches? Yes. But you must remember: Pelosi's group has been spreading unabashed hatred and strife for at least four years. They talked of impeaching Donald Trump before he even took office. They are guilty.

In other words, this insurrection did not start with President Trump. It started in the sinister hearts and minds of sinful man – including those in Congress.

People of all backgrounds – Democrats, Republicans, Socialists, Communists, Atheists, and Christians, all of whom have been goaded, agitated, propagandized, and stirred up by seditionists from both inside and outside our country – have reacted in a humanistic manner. What else should we expect from people who do not study the Bible and refuse to honor the Lord Jesus Christ?

People, including Congressional members, who call themselves Christians and break the law, obviously are not living according to Biblical principles. And it makes things worse when some of our presidents and many of our Congress folks do not understand how to lead a nation.

What do I mean by that? Their method of governing is by promoting themselves and putting others down. At best, that's childish. At worst, that's evil.

Those who participated in the recent insurrection, riots, and demonstrations did not start the mess we face today. Our presidents and Congressional leaders are as much to blame. They set the stage for battle, and the people merely followed their lead.

And it might not matter whether Biden or Trump assumes office. Why? Since we, as a nation, have not turned to God for wisdom, these storm clouds might not leave.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is the author of 'Charter of the Christian Faith.' Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.