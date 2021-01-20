PRAIRIE GROVE

Billy Boyd, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering welfare of a minor, breaking or entering, theft of property.

Samantha Boyd, 35, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 5 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, endangering welfare of a minor, breaking or entering, theft of property.

Alex Colindres, 18, of Fayetteville, was arrested Jan. 7 in connection with two counts possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, loitering, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Cassandra Thornebury, 38, of Farmington, was arrested Jan. 11 in connection with DWI, careless driving, driving on suspended driver's license, no proof of insurance.