MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Landree Cunningham (blonde) and Greenland junior Heidi Rust (redhead) wrestle over possession of the basketball with teammates jumping in during a Friday, Jan. 8 conference game at Wolfpack Arena. The two girls go all out trying to one up each other in a rivalry spanning basketball and rodeo yet maintain a distinct sense of sportsmanship and friendship.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln's Landree Cunningham and Greenland's Heidi Rust enjoy intense competition whether they're barrel racing, challenging each other in a rodeo royalty pageant or going head-to-head in basketball.

The cowgirls, now upper classmen at their respective schools, Landree is a senior at Lincoln while Heidi is a junior at Greenland, grew up criss-crossing one another's paths in each of these forms of competition.

"It sort of like started whenever we were in our early teenage years, 12-or-13, we would compete for royalty and barrel racing," Heidi said.

Both entered the Lincoln Riding Club Royalty pageant going after the princess crown in 2013. Landree won, then went on to become LRC Junior Queen and most recently LRC Queen reigning from 2019-2020.

Heidi won the Westville, Okla., Rodeo Princess crown also in 2013 and a friendship developed.

Class 3A-1 Girls basketball games involving the two, such as a Jan. 8 contest played on a Friday night come-from-behind 38-33 win by Lincoln at Wolfpack Arena, get downright rough. Both girls walk away with bruises and scratches to prove going after a conference win against one another requires toughness. Their tenacity generates an on-going battle for possession of the basketball which resembles a schoolyard brawl on occasion.

Yet, no matter what the outcome, regardless of which team ends up winning -- there are no ties in basketball -- their bond of friendship remains as strong as ever.

"It's really just fun. we can laugh about it," Heidi said. "If one of us punches the other we just laugh it off."

Heidi offers a bit of straight forward cowgirl advice concerning negative elements of competition that manifests in political races as a "win-at-all-costs" mentality.

"Do not let any of that negative stuff get to you," Heidi said. "If you go off what other people want from you, then you're setting them up instead of setting yourself up."

Landree, daughter of Jason and Brandy Cunningham, of Prairie Grove, is the only person thus far to win LRC princess, junior queen and queen titles.

Their respective coaches take an entirely different perspective upon the girls' rodeo activities. Greenland coach Alan Barton wishes out loud that Heidi wouldn't rodeo so much in the summer because that takes away from her practice time for basketball.

"Every time I rodeo it gets me closer to Coach Barton because he gets to tell me how much he hates it," Heidi said.

Still, she's found staying active year-round has its advantages.

"It keeps me busy. I'm never bored. I'm always in shape," Heidi said.

On the other hand, Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox, who played high school girls basketball for Barton at Greenland then known as Emilianne Slamons, openly encourages Landree to pursue her rodeo dreams.

"I love it. I like kids that have multiple passions, and clearly those kids, their heart's in something. Alan Barton always says the same thing, 'We just want kids that have a passion for something,' so if that passion is rodeo, if it's basketball, give it their all, and if we can get a piece of them for basketball that's awesome."