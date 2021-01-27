FARMINGTON -- Last week, the Enterprise-Leader shared highlights from the first six months of 2020. This week's issue provides highlights from July-December 2020.

July

• Farmington Planning Commission (in late June) approved the large-scale development plans for a new Starbucks coffee shop and Wendy's restaurant at the corner of Angus Lane and Main Street.

• Bryan Law, former superintendent of Farmington School District, started as executive director of Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative, located in Farmington, on July 1.

• Farmington, Prairie Grove and Lincoln school districts continued to make plans for a new school year in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic that will include in-person classes and virtual classes.

• Farmington and Prairie Grove city councils approved ordinances requiring the public to wear face masks in those businesses that are requiring face coverings for their customers.

• Farmington High held its first graduation in Cardinal Arena, covid-style, with precautions in place, including face coverings and graduates and family groups sitting at least six feet apart.

• Prairie Grove Lions Club voted to cancel the 69th Clothesline Fair because of covid-19 concerns.

August

• Lincoln High School held an in-person graduation ceremony at its Lincoln High basketball arena, with restrictions in place because of the new coronavirus, including a very limited number of people allowed to attend.

• Prairie Grove High School hosted an in-person graduation ceremony in its Tiger Arena with restrictions in place. Each graduate received six tickets and guests had assigned seats in the bleachers, with space between family groups for health and safety reasons.

• Lincoln and Farmington hosted their annual Back 2 School Bonanzas with a drive-through service. Total, the bonanzas served 260 families and more than 600 children.

• Lincoln Riding Club hosted the 67th annual Lincoln Riding Club Rodeo, following a plan approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.

• Farmington Middle School announced it had received a two-year, $70,000 grant to purchase technology and curriculum, and for tutoring and staff training and professional development.

• Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove schools opened for the 2020-21 school year. For in-person classes, the school required students to wear masks when they could not socially distance. Each district had a number of students who decided to use the virtual option for classes.

September

• Lincoln schools and Aramark food service started a new program to provide a free hot dinner four evenings a week for children 18 and over.

• Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced that it had canceled the Battle of Prairie Grove reenactment, scheduled for Dec. 4-6 at Prairie Grove Battlefield State Park, because of the covid-19 pandemic.

• Farmington City Council appointed Hunter Carnahan to fill the vacancy for the Ward 1, Position 2 seat on the council.

• Prairie Grove School Board approved a guaranteed maximum price amendment of $10,645,000 for construction of a new junior high school to house seventh and eighth graders.

• Farmington Public Library opened with limited hours because of the new coronavirus. For the first time, patrons were able to go inside and see an expanded and completely remodeled Farmington Public Library.

• Prairie Grove Public Library hosted its first in-person Storytime in six months.

• Historic Cane Hill Museum received a 2020 award for Outstanding Achievement in Exhibition Design from the Arkansas Museums Association for its exhibit during fall 2019 titled, "Men of Earth: 10th century potters of Northwest Arkansas."

October

• Prairie Grove School District held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new junior high school off Bush Street.

• Area schools put out the call for substitute bus drivers and teachers. Schools were dealing with shortages in those areas because of the pandemic.

• Lincoln City Council approved a plan with Today's Power Inc. for a solar services project.

November

• City of Lincoln voters approved a 1% sales tax dedicated to the police and fire departments, with 54% voting in favor of the new sales tax and 46% voting against the measure.

• Prairie Grove City Council voted to increase water and sewer rates through small incremental rate increases over the next four years.

• Farmington School Board voted to appoint retired Farmington educator Lori Blew to fill a vacancy on the board, created by the resignation of Board member Doug Walker.

• Lincoln School Board voted to appoint Ronnie Remington to fill a vacancy on the School Board, created by the resignation of Zone 1 board member Tera Thompson.

December

• Going into December, Farmington, Lincoln and Prairie Grove continued to see their local sales tax revenues increase, as they had throughout the year.

• Prairie Grove hosted a Reverse Christmas Parade of Lights. About 400 vehicles traveled along the parade route to see entries and floats set up in place by 27 organizations. Farmington and Lincoln earlier in the year canceled their Christmas parades because of covid-19.

• The four short streets in Farmington Cemetery were paved through a fundraising campaign initiated by Mayor Ernie Penn on behalf of the non-profit Farmington Cemetery Association. Two businesses discounted their costs to help make the project possible.

• Prairie Grove Police Department hosted its annual Shop with a Cop program at Walmart in Fayetteville using safety measures for covid-19. The department raised a record $18,000 at a silent and live auction earlier in the month.

• Two long-time civil servants were recognized in December. Lincoln recognized fire administrator Jay Norton for 43 years of fire service. Prairie Grove recognized Larry Oelrich, director of administrative services and public works, for 41 years of service. Both retired at the end of 2020.