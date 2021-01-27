Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, the exclusive provider of blood for patients at 44 area healthcare facilities, is issuing a critical appeal for O Negative blood. Reserves are alarmingly low, due to very high usage levels in area hospitals and a continued negative impact on donation rates due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Eligible donors are strongly urged to give immediately at a CBCO donor center or blood drive near them.

"Our current critical need is due to a combination of factors," said Chris Pilgrim, the center's media relations representative. "First, this is the time of year we typically see a dip in the donation rates as we come back from the holidays. We are still being challenged by the covid-19 pandemic and have lost blood drives and donations over the past several days. Finally, usage rates in our area hospitals have increased to levels not seen in the past seven years. It is vitally important for eligible blood donors, especially type O Negative donors, to respond to this emergency immediately."

Donors can give at one of four CBCO Donor Centers located in Springdale or Bentonville or in Springfield, Mo., or Joplin, Mo. There are also opportunities to give at mobile blood drives across the Ozarks. To find a blood drive coming to your area, go to www.cbco.org/donate-blood/.

Successful donors will receive a long-sleeved t-shirt and all participants will be eligible to win a 2020 Nissan Kicks compact SUV during the Drive 2 Save Lives event during the month of January. Go to www.cbco.org for more information.

On behalf of local hospital patients, the center thanks blood donors from across the region.