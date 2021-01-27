The good news is, I have heard of no new virus cases locally. So, we're still "shut in" and masked, but there is still much we can do to break the monotony and enjoy and celebrate during February.

February is American Heart Month, bake for family fun, parent leadership, youth leadership, boost self-esteem, expect success, National Senior independence, library lovers, cherry, hot breakfast, North Carolina sweet potato, National bird-feeding, time management, embroidery, plant the seed of greatness, return shopping carts to stores, children's dental health, wise health consumers, and National Weddings month.

Now, some "Food for Thought," some smiles, mixed with some thoughts of future gardening, too.

Cabbage always has a heart;

Green beans string along.

You're such a cute tomato,

Will you peas to me belong?

You're been the apple of my eye,

You know how much I care;

So lettuce get together--

We'd make a perfect pear.

Now, something's sure to turnip

to prove you can't be beet.

So, if you carrot all for me,

Let's let our tulips meet.

Don't squash my hopes and dreams now,

Bee my honey, dear;

Or tears will fill my potato eyes

While sweet corn lends an ear.

I'll cauliflower shop and say

Your dreams are parsley mine.

I'll work and share my celery--

So be my valentine.

