Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
First Shot Down January 27, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine shot to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine. About 155 employees signed up to take the shot.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine shot to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine. About 155 employees signed up to take the shot.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine shot to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine. About 155 employees signed up to take the shot.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.

photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m., Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT