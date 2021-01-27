LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine shot to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine. About 155 employees signed up to take the shot.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine shot to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine. About 155 employees signed up to take the shot.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Melinda Southerly, nurse for Prairie Grove High School, gives a covid-19 vaccine shot to Karen Holmes, a high school civics teacher, during the district's covid-19 vaccination clinic Saturday afternoon at Tiger Arena. After the shot, employees sat in chairs spaced apart for about 15 minutes to make sure they did not have an adverse reaction from the vaccine. About 155 employees signed up to take the shot.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Candace Reed, a seventh grade math teacher at Prairie Grove Junior High, receives the first Pfizer covid-19 vaccine from Katlin Davis, a second-year pharmacy student at UAMS. Prairie Grove School District held a vaccination clinic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Arena. Of 250 employees, 155 signed up to get a shot that day.