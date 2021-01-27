LINCOLN -- Lincoln Consolidated School District is one of 32 school districts across the country named as a recipient of a 2021 Helping Kids Mini-Grant, a program to help meet the virtual learning needs of individual students and their families, according to a news release from the AASA, The School Superintendents Association in Alexandria, Va.

The mini-grant program is funded through a partnership between the superintendents association, a non-profit organization, and Sourcewell, a purchasing cooperative, said Tara Gao with the association.

Along with Lincoln schools, Heber Springs School District also was selected as a recipient of a mini-grant. Gao said the program will distribute $80,000 to the 32 districts, or $2,500 for each district.

Jana Claybrook, learning services director for Lincoln schools, said the grant will provide money to help those families with the greatest needs for internet service for virtual learning.

"Our internet hot spots must rely on cell connectivity," Claybrook said. "This grant will allow the district flexibility when the mobile hot spots have limited-to-no coverage within our rural areas."

Daniel A. Domenech, executive director of the superintendents association, said part of the organization's mission is to "respond to school districts and the students they serve who need financial support."

This is why the AASA-Sourcewell Mini-Grant Program was created, Domenech said.

"We thank Sourcewell for making this relief effort possible. This partnership speaks to the unparalleled commitment being made to school districts across the country."

Chad Coauette, CEO and executive director of Sourcewell, said the program is a way for both organizations to reach out and make a "positive connection where students and parents can benefit."

The AASA, The School Superintendents Association, is the professional organization for more than 13,000 educational leaders in the United States and throughout the world, according to the news release. AASA's mission is to support and develop effective school system leaders who are dedicated to equitable access for all students to the highest quality public education..