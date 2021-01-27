LINCOLN -- Lincoln schools will use the latest round of federal money dedicated to education because of the covid-19 pandemic for expenses that include heating, ventilation and air improvements, technology, tutoring and other ways to help students catch up.

"We're looking at priorities," school Superintendent Mary Ann Spears told Lincoln School Board members at their Jan. 18 meeting.

The state's school districts are to receive $558 million out of $82 billion approved by Congress in December for general and higher education across the country.

Spears said Lincoln Consolidated School District will receive $1.2 million from this new funding package for eligible costs through reimbursements.

Spears said "one positive" for the district is that air quality, including HVAC systems, is a qualified expense in the new federal package.

"That's something we would have bought anyway," Spears said.

The board approved a recommendation from Spears to extend the employee covid leave policy through June 30. This will provide a total of 10 days of covid-related leave for the school year.

The policy states that covid emergency leave can be used if an employee is ordered by the district, a medical professional or the Arkansas Department of Health to quarantine or isolate due to covid-19 for one of several reasons and if the employee's job duties cannot be performed remotely.

Employees would be able to use eligible covid leave before having to use other leave, such as sick leave, personal leave or vacation, according to the policy.

Spears said several employees did not use any covid leave during the first semester, and some only used part of their 10 days.

"They have up to 10 days for the year. If they've already used it, they can't have another 10 days," Spears said after the meeting.

In other action following a 15-minute executive session, the School Board approved a motion to extend Spear's employee contract another year. Her three-year contract now will go through 2024.

"Congratulations," board President Connie Meyers told Spears following the vote.

The board also gave the OK to go ahead with a project to repair the high school parking lot and install a turn lane from the high school onto U.S. Highway 62.

Nathan Hudgens, director of maintenance, recommended Pavecon Construction for the project for a cost of $163,000. Hudgens said some initial work may start over spring break but the company plans to complete the project during the summer.

After the meeting, Spears said the district did not have to go through a formal bid process because Pavecon is part of the state bid system; however, she said the district did seek informal bids.

Spears recommended placing this project on hold last June because the district already had a lot on its plate at the high school campus: graduation plans, starting school within covid-19 guidelines and the kitchen was being used to prepare meals to send out to students during the summer.

Third grade teacher Kaci Belk received the monthly Above and Beyond Award from Sams Furniture and Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. The mother of one of Belk's students wrote a letter to the school expressing gratitude for how Belk had helped her son this year.

In this letter, which was read at the School Board meeting, the mom wrote that Belk has made time to get to know her son on a personal level and has made a tremendous impact on him.