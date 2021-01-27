FARMINGTON -- The following new businesses applied for business permits in 2020, according to staff from each city.

Lincoln

A-1 Carwash, County Building Center, First Class Auto, McBride Pepper Stand, Norwood Property Services, RG Electric NWA LLC, Winnie's.

Farmington

4 Native Stages, Beaver Tails, Broyles Towing & Recovery, Bytesize Solutions Inc., Captain's Lawn Care & Design, Cedar Mountain Properties, Core Optic Inc., Cress Curtainwall Services LLC, Bowden Restaurants LLC (dba Damon's BBQ), Denton Painting, Dogwood Clothing Co., Edward D. Jones & Co., Brendon Cox OD, LLC (dba Farmington Eye Care), Freedom Fireworks, Gem Adventures Mining Co. & Rock Shop, Gerber Collision & Glass, Global Advanced Materials LLC, Hamblen Design Services LLC, Hicks Safety Services LLC, Higgins Company, JP Mobile Mechanic Shop, Lamm & Co. Real Estate, Massage WoRx, Mazaria's Kreations, Newborn Building Service, No Limits Lawn Care LLC, Obsession Tackle LLC, Ozark Brothers, Provisions Transport LLC, Redi Lube Garage, Riverwood Trans-financial LLC, Simple & Sweet Holdings LLC, Skillframe Construction LLC, STAR Physical Therapy, Swaggy Bin LLC, Tatum Rose, Taylor Made Monograms, Wood & Woven.

Prairie Grove*