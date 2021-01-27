Photo: Horton, Omohundro, Burks

Flag: Horton, Omohundro, Thompson

Gladys Marlene Burks

Gladys Marlene Burks, 68, of Prairie Grove, Ark. passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, at her home.

She was born June 17, 1952, the daughter of Gerald and Elva Snyder Hamilton. She loved her family but loved her grandchildren with all her heart. She lived for them and traveled many places and miles to watch them compete in various sporting and band activities. She especially enjoyed watching youth baseball and quickly became everyone's Nana.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years Elmer Burks; her parents; and her grandmother, Gladys Hamilton, who raised her.

Survivors include three daughters, Marcresa Hattenhauer and her husband Mark of Prairie Grove, Maranda Burns also of Prairie Grove, and Kimberly Rose and her husband Dewayne of Lincoln; one brother, Randy Hamilton and his wife Stephanie of Prairie Grove; one sister, Debbie Hamilton of Prairie Grove; four grandchildren, Anthony Hattenhauer and his wife Bailey of Prairie Grove, Matheu Hattenhauer and his wife Kaitlyn of Springdale, Damian Rose and his wife Tara of Ogen, Utah, and Chasidi Simpson and her husband Cleatus of Colcord, Okla.; four great-grandchildren, Mark, Tukker, Sawyer and Cooper; and honorary grandson, Jon Hays.

Funeral service was held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Abundant Life Church in Farmington, Ark. Burial was in Prairie Grove Cemetery with no graveside services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Friends of the Prairie Grove Pound.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove was in charge of arrangements.

Roy Dean Burnett

Roy Dean Burnett, 77, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Katherine's Place in Fayetteville.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1943, in Japton, Ark., to Sam and Ella (Drake) Burnett. He loved spending time with his grandkids and to most of them he was known as "Pop." He had a great love for fishing and helping others. He had once learned sign language so he could communicate with a hearing-impaired friend. He also retired from many years of working at Levi Strauss as a mechanic. He will be missed by many family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Burnett, and many half siblings.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Burnett of the home; two children, Terry Burnett of Farmington and Leslie Hickman and husband Charles of Prairie Grove; four grandchildren, Morgan Burnett, Blake Hickman, Corban Hickman, and Connor Hickman; one brother, Don Burnett; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Burnett of Fayetteville; and many half siblings.

A private family burial will take place at Farmington Cemetery.

Kimberly Gayle Cantrell

Kimberly Gayle Cantrell, 37, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. She was born July 1, 1983, in Fayetteville, the daughter of Franklin Eugene and Barbara (Purser) Caudle.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Cantrell; and one daughter, Ashley Gaudern.

Survivors include one son, Ethan James Cantrell; one daughter, Analise Paige Cantrell; her parents, Eugene and Barbara Caudle all of Farmington, Ark.; her companion, Steve Humbert; one half brother, Gene; and two half sisters, Leette and Suzette.

Harrison Dale Horton

Harrison Dale Horton, 78, of Fayetteville, Ark., died on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Fayetteville.

He was born Aug. 4, 1942, in Heber Springs, Ark., to Herman and Renee Horton. He spent his early life in Osceola, Ark. After moving to Kodiak, Alaska, he met and married Sharon Gilbreath. They were married for 30 years. While in Kodiak, he spent much of his time hunting and fishing and as a Kodiak grizzly bear guide enjoying the rugged outdoors that the island is known for. He also spent time in the United States Navy, serving proudly in Vietnam. After leaving the Navy, he worked in the U.S. Coast Guard.

In 1980, he returned to Arkansas and settled in the Heber Springs area. Later, after stints of living in New Hampshire and Mississippi, he returned again to Arkansas, finally deciding to settle down for good in Fayetteville.

He was an active member of the Farmington Senior Activity Center, delivering Meals on Wheels to a large number of seniors in the area. He enjoyed playing guitar, singing, dancing with his favorite dance partner, Margaret Moore, and performing in a variety of skits that the Center put on.

He is survived by his daughters, Syrona Scott of Fayetteville and Myra Rose of Nashua, N.H.; a son, Jared Horton of Ashland, N.H.; five grandchildren, Shylene, Kaylan, Chiara, Sascha, and Zoya; and great-granddaughter, Mila.

There will be a private interment at Fayetteville National Cemetery and a celebration of life party at later dates.

Elmer Elvin Omohundro

Elmer Elvin Omohundro, 95, of Fayetteville, Ark., died Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, in Fayetteville.

He was born July 31, 1925, in Lincoln, Ark., the son of William Oliver and Ruth Mugley Omohundro. He was an employee of the Veterans Administration Medical Center, retiring after 34 years. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1943 to 1945.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty Omohundro; daughter, Rona Nixon; and brothers, Rosco Omohundro and Elmo Omohundro.

He is survived by daughters, Jackie Barrett and Annie Johnson; grandchildren, Hope Hale, Shane Barrett, Mandy Peoples, Brandon Barrett and Sherrie Lerz; sister, Eva Sue Lynch and husband Jim; 13 great-grandchildren; and 15 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral service was held Monday, Jan. 25, at Moore's Chapel. A private burial was at Baptist Ford Cemetery.

Donnie Ray Thompson

Donnie Ray Thompson, 72, of Fayetteville, Ark., passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at his home.

He was born Jan. 4, 1949, in Lincoln, Ark., the son of George Everett and Elizabeth (Shannon) Thompson. He graduated from Lincoln High School. He served in the United States Army, he was an educator at Tech School, and he received an Associates Degree from University of Arkansas in Little Rock. He loved his children and grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his great-grandmother, Lillian Shannon.

Survivors include his son, Samuel Thompson of Fayetteville; his daughter Kristie Thompson of Centerton; two brothers, James Thompson and his wife Naomi of Mena, Ark., and Bobbie Thompson and his wife Sandy; one sister, Patricia Dodson and her husband Wayne of Springdale; four grandchildren, Zackery T. Thompson, Kylynn A. Scarbrough, Zane T. Thompson and Eli Scarbrough; and two great-grandchildren.

Burial was in the National Cemetery in Fayetteville.

