On Feb. 9, the voters in Prairie Grove will have an opportunity to approve funding for a number of needed infrastructure and public safety projects, without increasing the existing sales tax rate in the City. This, in my opinion, is one of the most important bond issues the city has faced, and all projects that are proposed are large projects that will cost significant amounts of money to complete, making them difficult to finance and build in smaller phases or increments.

A sales tax helps spread out debt to a much wider base than many other types of revenue backed bonds. Water and sewer bonds for instance, require increased revenue to back them and its only shared by the existing customer base, whereas sales taxes are shared by anyone who spends money in Prairie Grove and benefits from the infrastructure and proposed improvements.

Some key things to consider when voting on this election include, the current tax rate will not increase if you vote for these projects, as it will refund existing tax and replace it with new tax in the same amount. The revenue generated can only be used for the projects listed and repayment of the bonds funding them. If money isn't spent on the items included in the ballot, it can only be used to repay the bonds and can't be transferred or utilized for any other city function.

The ballot, which is long, contains provisions to refund two existing sales tax issues, one at a rate of 1% and one at a rate of 0.75% and approving re-issuing those for a number of essential local projects. There will be nine (9) separate items on the ballot, three for the refunding of the bonds and extending them to pay for new projects, and six more for the list of projects described below. Without the refunding of the bonds and approval for reissue, none of the projects can go forward as listed on the ballot. Each of the individual project votes will also require positive votes to proceed with those individual projects.

The projects include the following projects:

Water improvements: The proposal will replace the remaining water lines that were part of the original water system built in 1933, replacing old cast iron lines with new PVC ones. In addition, the project will include other old lines that have also contributed to ongoing problems. The cost estimate for the project is currently $2.5 million and ballot will allow a not to exceed amount of $2.95 million for these improvements. Sewer improvements: The expansion of the sewer plant is critical. Typically, from the start of planning to completion, these types of projects take 4 to 5 years so it is urgent that the City begin the design as quickly as possible to make sure there are no capacity issues with treatment. The estimated cost is $5 million for expanding the facility by 50%. The bond issue allows for a project not to exceed $6.2 million but additional money will be used for line upgrades leading to the plant. Drainage Improvements: In 2020 the City contracted with Burns and McDonnel to provide an analysis of the drainage in the downtown region of Prairie Grove. The area has flooded numerous times through the years and an evaluation with recommendations was completed for the City. The improvements will likely cost millions of dollars to complete. The city estimates around $2.6 million will be spent, and the ballot allows up to but not to exceed $2.95 million. The city hopes to acquire additional funding from ARDOT for some of the improvements needed. As much work as possible will be completed based on the recommendations of the study on what could be a phased project over time. Road Improvements: The project will complete the extension of Viney Grove Road through to Highway 62B (Buchanan Street) and will re-design and re-build the intersection of Bush Street and Viney Grove Road. The new road is needed to assist with traffic flow due to the increase in traffic from a growing school district. The new 7th-8th grade building is already under construction at the intersection and the school has plans for additional building in that area in the future. This will allow a direct southern entrance and exit from Viney Grove and will allow a future connection to the new Highway along Blunt Street. Cost estimates for the project are approximately $3,000,000 and the ballot allows a not to exceed amount of $3.495 million for this project. Fire Improvements: The money is proposed to purchase a new Fire Pumper truck. The current truck was purchased with a general obligation bond election in 1998 and needs replacement. The cost is estimated at $750,000 but the ballot includes a not to exceed amount of $995,000. Park and Recreation Improvements: These improvements are slated for the aquatic park which was originally built in 2001. The money will allow rehab to the existing facility as well as adding a splash pad hopefully. Project cost is estimated at $650,000 and the ballot includes a not to exceed amount of $995,000.

I strongly believe everyone of these projects will have great benefit to the community. They are not only needed, but are essential and the cost of infrastructure just continues to go up. I hope you all get out to vote Feb. 9, and vote yes for these critical projects.