Typically following New Year celebrations, TV shows and articles are written related to predicting events in the upcoming year.

Listed below are a few predictions from previous years not quite materializing exactly as planned.

In 1876, the president of Western Union predicted, "The telephone has too many shortcomings to be seriously considered as a means of communication."

In 1903, the president of Michigan Savings Bank predicted, "The horse is here to stay. The automobile is only a novelty."

Predictions are difficult, especially if it is about our future!

What are the predictions for you in 2021?

Another round of covid, relationship challenges, health issues or employment stability? A list of 2021 predictions could be lengthy and somewhat ugly.

If we could predict the future, what would be our attitude toward the unknown surprises lurking around the corner?

The Book of James in the Bible offers us a sort of prediction for 2021, as well as advice related to our attitudes.

James, the brother of Jesus, is a source of practical, "nuts and bolts" approach to living a Christ focused life.

In chapter 1 verse 2, James says we are to "consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds."

"Trials of many kinds" is more of an expectation than a prediction for many of us.

While most of us agree with a prediction for trials of some sort, we would not agree related to being happy or filled with "joy" when faced with interruptions or disappointments in our daily life.

James is telling you and me today, we should recognize and appreciate events forcing us to "take a stand" and do the right thing. We should view these times as a "trial run" for larger more impactful challenges down the road. A small or minor irritating challenge could be simply preparing you for a larger trial in the very near future.

James continues in verse 3 saying "because you know the testing of your faith produces perseverance."

In verse 3, James tells us we should know this fact already, small trials are simply "testing grounds" for larger tests. We should know, if we cannot handle small trials in life, we could be ill prepared to resist larger, more impactful temptations.

The "truth" James is focusing on is this, we get prepared to resist the big temptations in life by resisting smaller temptations. We become stronger by overcoming small obstacles as we increase our strength to tackle big issues in life.

C.S. Lewis says it in part this way -

"No man knows how bad he is till he has tried very hard to be good.

Only those who resist temptation know how strong it is.

A man who gives in to temptation after five minutes simply does not know what it would have been like an hour later.

Bad people, in one sense, know very little about badness, they have lived a sheltered life by always giving in.

We never find out the strength of the evil impulse inside us until we to fight it: and Christ, because He was the only man who never yielded to temptation, is also the only man who knows what temptation means."

You and I can count on trials and testing of our faith. We should view those tests as exercises to build our strength to stand up to Satan as he presses forward in our lives.

Another fact we can be sure of, if we do not deal with (resist) our (temptations) demons, they go into the basement of our soul and lift weights.

