COURTESY PHOTO A city of Prairie Grove employee found about 12 smaller trees that had been cut and damaged in an area off the natural trail at Muddy Fork Park, according to Larry Oelrich, former city staff member. Oelrich said the trees were cut by a person, not damaged by beavers, and the trees thrown off to the side of the trail. A police spokesman said the department does not have any leads at this time. Citizens are encouraged to call the police department if they see illegal activity or other problems going on at the park so it can be addressed as soon as possible. according to the police department. Only to get back there is to be, probably kids are doing this. If anyone has information, call the police department of if see any activity about there, please all the department as soon as possible.