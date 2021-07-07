A New Colt On The Farm

Some months ago, due to circumstances, I neglected my Christmas cactus plants, and they were in bad shape. I started with better care and saw slow improvement. Over the years, I had become accustomed to their blooming in what I thought was early, in November, not December. This time, though, really surprised! I saw those beautiful rosy blossoms in March, and they were enjoyed! Now, I wait to see if they bloom anywhere near Christmas, a miracle surely.

In an area of chicken and cattle farms such as the local area, where feed trucks, chicken trucks, chicken houses and cattle grazing are the normal, and the appearance of the hundreds of newborn calves are taken for granted, there are now fewer horses. So, recently, when a mare was to have a colt, and it finally arrived, it was news, and many visitors came through the week. The day of its arrival, one of the granddaughters went after work, and bought a halter for it, and her mother took their picture, her sitting on the ground with the foal's head in her lap. By the time he is old enough for riding, that girl will be ready. She had rather go horseback riding then anything, her favorite pastime, and this little one is already "special."

Happy birthday to Chris Cooper, Angila Bradley, Danny Curtis, Kevin Barenberg, Brooke Bradley, Dwain Rigsbee Jr, Allen Moore, Dale Hutcheson, Andrew Stathakis.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a long-time resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.