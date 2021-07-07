Dismantling A Cardinal Landmark

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The top rails, side rails and steps are gone as Allen Holland Field fades into history. The bleachers will be donated to the Decatur School District and reassembled at Bulldog Stadium some 37 miles distant.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The top rails, side rails and steps are gone as Allen Holland Field fades into history. The bleachers will be donated to the Decatur School District and reassembled at Bulldog Stadium some 37 miles distant.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The grand old entrance to Allen Holland Field named for the only coach to win football state championships at Farmington (1972-1973) stands as part of the remaining infrastructure of a bygone era.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/One of the last majestic views of Allen Holland Field shows the press box presiding over the home bleachers, which are in the process of being dismantled and donated to the Decatur School District. Grass has grown over the place where the visitor bleachers once stood.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The wheelchair access ramp is the only way to get up in the bleachers at Allen Holland Field. The steps have already been removed as part of a dismantling project by Farmington's maintenance crew. The bleachers are being donated to Decatur, which has kept its football program alive by going to 8-man because of a declining enrollment.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The home bleachers at Allen Holland Field are being dismantled and placed on a trailer for hauling to Decatur where they will be reassembled at Bulldog Stadium. The Farmington School District is donating the bleachers.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A new road has been installed into Allen Holland Field as part of the process of dismantling the bleachers, which are being donated to Decatur.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington School District's maintenance crew has been busy this summer dismantling the bleachers at Allen Holland Field, which was home to the school's football program for 68 years before it was retired in November 2018 and replaced by Cardinal Stadium in August of 2019.

