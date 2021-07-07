Farmington Adopts 'Faith Family Freedom Acts'

FARMINGTON -- In compliance with recent laws passed by the State Legislature, during its June 28 meeting Farmington School Board approved several new policy additions to the district handbook.

These policy changes highlight the "Star Spangled Banner" and "Pledge of Allegiance" and are part of a series called "Faith Family Freedom Acts" introduced on March 22 by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge for the purpose of "strengthening American patriotism in schools throughout the state."

"This legislation is just one way we can honor those who put their lives on the line for our freedoms in America and Arkansas," Rutledge said.

Senator Jane English, District 34, and Representative Mark Berry, District 82, were the lead sponsors of both bills.

National Anthem Performance

The first of these acts dubbed the "Star-Spangled Banner Act" requires each public school to play "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the start of school-sanctioned sporting events, something in which Farmington boasts a proud tradition through its marching band known as the "Crimson Regiment" and choral ensemble.

Each group has distinguished itself over the years with patriotic performances of the sort the legislation intends to promote during school-sponsored events such as graduation and Veteran's Day ceremonies.

Act 958 states, "It is of the utmost importance that Arkansas youth learn the importance of the national anthem, 'The Star-Spangled Banner,'" which according to the act, "should be played in solemn observance and recognition for the men and women who have sacrificed their lives in defense of the American Experiment."

Pledge Of Allegiance

The second piece of legislation empowers public schools to observe a moment of silence following the daily "Pledge of Allegiance of the United States." The act requires public schools to recite the "Pledge of Allegiance" at school assemblies, a practice Farmington has voluntarily maintained during Veteran's Day festivities and will also add to sporting events.

One portion of Act 959 states, "Students shall stand and recite the 'Pledge of Allegiance' while facing the flag with their right hands over their hearts or in an appropriate salute if in uniform."

An option recognizing "Freedom of Speech" interpreted as "Freedom of Expression" in the U.S. Constitution allows students to opt out from reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance" if that student or their parents or legal guardians object on religious, philosophical or other grounds.

Students who choose not to participate may remain quietly standing or seated at their desks while others recite the "Pledge of Allegiance."

Teachers are also not compelled to participate, and the act stipulates "If a teacher chooses not to lead the 'Pledge of Allegiance,' the policy shall require that another suitable person shall be designated either by the teacher or principal to lead the class" in reciting the "Pledge of Allegiance."

For one minute following the "Pledge of Allegiance" each student is empowered by the legislation to "reflect, pray, meditate, or engage in any other silent activity that is not likely to interfere with or distract another student."

Parental Access And Challenges

Other policy changes enacted by the board include:

• Parents and guardians may petition public schools for reconsideration of instructional or supplemental materials. Act 684 of 2021 affirms the right of a parent or legal guardian to inspect, upon request, any instructional material used as part of the educational curriculum for a public school student within a reasonable period of time after a public school district receives a request, and opportunity to challenge or express concerns about instructional material and events and activities associated with classroom instruction.

Notification And Opt Out

• Students may opt out of instruction, event or activity regarding sex education, sexual orientation or gender identity. Act 552 requires public schools to provide parents prior written notification and an opportunity to inspect materials related to sex education, sexual orientation and gender identity.