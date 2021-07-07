Farmington Celebrates Fourth Of July

Farmington's fireworks display lasted more than 30 minutes this year, as many residents from Farmington and surrounding communities showed up early to have a seat for the annual show to celebrate July 4.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The former Farmington High School football field was open to the public again for people to watch the city's annual fireworks display. Parking lots around the school, as well as parking lots along Main Street also were filled with spectators ready to celebrate the Fourth of July.

