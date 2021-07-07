Lady Wolves Earn Split

LINCOLN -- Lincoln avenged a season-opening loss to Siloam Springs by doubling up on the Lady Panthers in nonconference softball action on Thursday, March 11.

Lincoln scored 14 runs to Siloam Springs' seven and held the Lady Panthers scoreless over the final three innings to square the season series at one win for each team. Siloam Springs edged the Lady Wolves' 5-3 one week earlier on Thursday, March 4.

Lincoln grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first inning, then didn't score for the next two innings while the Lady Panthers scored two in the second and pushed across three in the third to move ahead 5-3.

A Lady Wolves' rally added three runs in the fourth, easing into a 6-5 lead as the game began to see-saw back and forth.

Two runs in the bottom half of the inning pushed the Lady Panthers ahead 7-6, but that was all she wrote for Siloam Springs.

Lincoln regained the lead for good in the fifth inning with the Lady Wolves scoring five runs to build an 11-7 cushion. Lincoln added one run in the sixth and two more in the seventh to account for the final 14-7 margin.

Kristen Rhine topped Lady Wolves, bashing out three hits and driving in three runs. The Lady Wolves got multiple hits from Ryleigh Landrum, Saylor Stidham, Lily Riherd and Amber Bryant.

Maggie Torres led the Lady Panthers with three hits and an RBI. Morgan Williamson and Jaden Farmer had two hits apiece. Farmer and Mimo Jacklik both had two RBIs.

Masters took the loss, throwing all seven innings for Siloam Springs.

March 11, 2021

At La-Z-Boy Park

Lincoln 14, Siloam Springs 7

Lincoln (3-1)^300^351^2^--^14^x^x

Siloam Springs (1-3)^023^200^0^--^7^11^x

W -- Umberson (3-1), L -- Masters (0-1).