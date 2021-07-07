Local Attorney Named To National Board

The American Academy of Estate Planning Attorneys is pleased to announce that Audra Bailey Wilcox, attorney at law, has been appointed to the Academy's Board of Governors.

In her new capacity, Wilcox, who has law offices in Prairie Grove, Farmington and Fayetteville, will serve as an advisor and help guide the direction of the national member organization. Wilcox joins eight other attorneys from around the country on the prestigious board, which is the most important advisory panel to the senior management team at the Academy. Board members participate in research and development and provide feedback on all new Academy products and services.

Wilcox's practice is dedicated to providing high quality estate planning services in the Northwest Arkansas area. Wilcox regularly presents free public seminars and webinars on estate planning and asset protection strategies. Wilcox is a principal in the law firm Sexton Bailey Attorneys, PA.

"The Academy recognizes Audra Bailey Wilcox's outstanding professionalism and dedication to the field of estate planning," said Robert Armstrong, founder of the Academy. "As a member of the Board of Governors, she will be able to share her knowledge and expertise with the members of the Academy to improve the practice of estate planning across the nation."

The Academy is an educational member organization serving the needs of legal professionals concentrating on estate planning. Through the Academy's comprehensive training and educational programs on state-of-the-art estate planning law and techniques, it fosters excellence in estate planning among its members and helps them deliver the highest possible service to their clients.