The following is a list of multi-family projects approved by Farmington Planning Commission, as well as a list of the property that is currently rezoned multi-family (MF-2) by Farmington City Council. Most of the rezonings to MF-2, with the exception of one on South Hunter, were approved within the past year.

Approved MF Projects

1. Cedar Crest Subdivision on Broyles Street, 12 townhouses, 38 duplexes - 148 total units.

2. Farmington Hill Community on Wilson Street, 57 duplexes - 144 total units.

Land Presently Zoned MF-2*

1. 1.978 acres, 81 South Hunter Street.

2. 4.08 acres, 272 East Old Farmington Road.

3. 2.26 acres, South Hunter Street, no address yet.

4. 4.25 acres on Ecology Drive.

5. 2.6 acres, 325 and 357 South Hunter Street.

* No construction plans have been submitted yet for these properties.