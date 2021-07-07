Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

Isaiah Aaron, 23, of Fayetteville, was cited June 24 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Benjamin Benton, 39, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 25 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christine Wing, 49, of Ravenel, S.C., was arrested June 22 in connection with fleeing, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct.

Lester Woodward, 54, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lauren Anderson, 30, of Fayetteville, was arrested June 22 in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Emily Wells, 42, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 24 in connection with DWI, refusal to submit, open container.

Savana McGee, 22, of Summers, was cited June 27 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Francois Lawrence, 30, of Pea Ridge, was cited June 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Dewayne Watkins, 39, of Tulsa, Okla., was arrested June 28 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Jenna Stites, 24, of Howe, Okla., was arrested June 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Summer Kidd, 31, of Fayetteville, was cited June 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Rowdy Ryan, 55, of Springdale, was cited June 29 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Violeta Bahena-Garcia, 33, of Lincoln, was arrested June 26 in connection with DWI, reckless driving, endangering the welfare of a minor.

Sadrac Roblero-Perez, 35, of Prairie Grove, was arrested June 28 in connection with DWI, careless driving.

Jared Stader, 35, of Fayetteville, was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.