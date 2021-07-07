Prairie Grove Commemorates Independence Day

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Golden showers cascade among clusters of green smoke dotted with blue sparkles during Prairie Grove's Independence Day celebration fireworks show on Saturday, July 3.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/A spectacular Independence Day fireworks show drew a large crowd celebrating the First Amendment privilege of Peaceable assembly on Saturday night at Prairie Grove.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/By attending fireworks shows such as the one held at Prairie Grove Saturday, Americans celebrate the "pursuit of life, liberty and happiness" written by Thomas Jefferson as defining characteristics of the Republic in the "Declaration of Independence" approved by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776 at Philadelphia, Penn.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Fireworks shoot into the sky over Prairie Grove launched from a field across from the high school. The community celebrated Independence Day with the aerial display on Saturday, July 3.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The sights and sounds of freedom reigned in the skies above Prairie Grove during Saturday's Independence Day fireworks display.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/The City of Prairie Grove lit up the skies with a fireworks show celebrating Independence Day on Saturday, July 3. The official holiday commemorating 245 years of American freedom fell on a Sunday this year. Many government agencies took Monday, July 5 off as a paid holiday.

