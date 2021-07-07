Square Dance Photos Wanted

The Washington County Enterprise-Leader will print its annual section this year in the September 1 issue that highlights all the square dance groups participating in the 2021 Clothesline Fair. Please submit your photos to the email address: [email protected] All photos should be sent as "actual size" and should include the name of the group and the names of the kids, left to right. You also can include the name of the caller, if you prefer.

Deadline is Friday, Aug. 13. If you have any questions, please call Lynn Kutter, 856-2111, or email [email protected]