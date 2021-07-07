WCEL Obituaries for July 7, 2021

Kevin Dale Apple

Kevin Dale Apple, was born March 4, 1968, to Dalene Hart and Billy Dale Apple in Tulsa, Okla. Kevin graduated from Amber/ Pocasett High School in 1986. In 1996, Kevin graduated from the police academy and spent the next 23 years in law enforcement, the last three years with the Pea Ridge Police Department. He also worked for Farmington Police Department.

Kevin is survived by his mother, Dalene Hart; stepfather, Richard White; brother, Kyle Hart; and his dog, Ratchet.

Kevin was known for his goofy laugh, practical jokes and infectious smile. He would help anyone who needed it without question and was a loyal brother to those who knew and loved him. Although Kevin did not have children of his own, he was great with kids and positively changed many of their lives.

Kevin was a strong law enforcement officer and his fellow brothers and sister behind the badge also knew Kevin had their back.

Officer Kevin Apple's watch ended on June 26, 2021, while acting in the line of duty protecting the community he loved.

A funeral service was held Friday, July 2, 2021, at Cross Church at Pinnacle Hills. Interment was in Oak Hill Cemetery in McAlester, Okla.

Eric Dunivan

Eric Dunivan, 71, of Fayetteville, went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. He was the son of Charles and Ola Mae Dunivan of Springdale.

He is survived by sons, Chris Dunivan and wife, Sabrina, of Springdale, Grant Dunivan and wife, Robin, of Owensboro, Ky., and Tyler Dunivan of Fayetteville; two sisters, Laurie Bright and husband, Bob, of Rogers, and Sheila Smith and husband, Barry, of Fayetteville. Also grandchildren, Charlie Dunivan and Hope Burdick, Cole Dunivan, Reid Dunivan, Blake Tucker, Kaitlin Thompson and husband, Jake, Ashlyn Benson, and Corbin Dunivan; as well as nieces and nephews and their children.

A memorial service was held at New Hope Fellowship church in Springdale on Friday, July 2, at noon.

Michael Ray Huffaker

Michael Ray Huffaker, age 64, a resident of Lincoln, Arkansas, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021, at home. Mike was born February 10, 1957, in Fayetteville, Arkansas, the son of Henry and Roxie (McCracken) Huffaker.

Mike was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors whenever he could. He had a dry sense of humor and enjoyed teasing his family and friends at every opportunity. He was a loyal friend to many and would literally give the shirt off his back to someone in need. He also loved taking a turn on the karaoke stage and regaling the crowd with Haggard tunes. He was a great juggler, foosball player and always rocked an awesome hat when participating in all activities.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Roxie Huffaker, and his soulmate Maggie. Mike and Maggie were fortunate to find one another late in life and spent many hours casting a line trying to catch "the big one" and camping under the stars. He was at his best with Maggie over the last years of their respective lives.

Mike is survived by sisters, Teri Huffaker and husband Jim Miller of Fayetteville, Jeri Snodgrass and husband Gene of Lincoln; nieces, Mindy Vertz and husband Caleb of Prairie Grove, Janel Snodgrass of Lincoln; nephews, Nathan Snodgrass of Lincoln, Jake Snodgrass and wife Jessica of Huntsville; three great-nieces and two great-nephews.

Mike was a gentle and kind soul and loved dearly by his family. He will be missed.

