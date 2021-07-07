What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Senior Center Car Show

Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center will host a classic car show from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 10 at Brand New Church on Main Street in Farmington. All proceeds will benefit the center. Registration opens at 8 a.m. The show does not have a registration fee but donations are appreciated. Popcorn and water will be available at the car show. Lots of door prizes will be given away. Some from last year's show, which was canceled because of covid-19, and new ones donated this year. Th public is encouraged to attend the show and enjoy the vehicles.

Senior Center Breakfast

A country breakfast will be held 6-9 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center on Main Street. Cost is $5 per person. Proceeds will benefit the center.

PRAIRIE GROVE

American Legion Breakfast

American Legion Post 146 will have its monthly breakfast, 7-11 a.m., Saturday, July 10 at the Legion building, 120 S. Neal St. Cost is $5 adults, $3 children 6 and under. All proceeds to to the legion for sponsoring local Cub Scouts, college scholarships and helping local veterans.

Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing

Anyone interested in singing at the Clothesline Fair Gospel Sing on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 5, please contact Marion Cowan at 479-841-3372. Each singer or group should plan on 20 to 30 minutes of song. Everyone else, bring your lawn chair and enjoy the music.