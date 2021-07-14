OPINION: Blessed To Say 'Happy Birthday America'

Could one see more unusually beautiful weather, on an unusually long weekend? Many people took advantage of the weather and spent the time on the lake. Others used the extra time and began fireworks early. I had already been asleep Saturday night when a loud "bump" on the house woke me up, and it happened again, and again. I decided to get up and see what was wrong, when I looked out of the window, and "fireworks!" Someone nearby had powerful explosives.

The family gathered at the Cheathams' home on the Fourth for an early evening meal. The grandchildren in this family are now teenagers, plus two in their 20s, but they all still have the "kid" tendency for fun, fun, fun. The girls took sparklers on long sticks and danced and swung them around until the sparkler burned out and the boys had the fireworks ready, then the fun began. We were on the porch and could see the fireworks on the north mountain, and the whole country east and south. Between the trees, we could also see the grand show at Farmington, until they suddenly stopped around 9:30 or 10.

We realize we were blessed to be able to repeat "Happy Birthday, America." So many in our country who are suffering untold agony and loss are unable to do so now, and we think of them day and night. May each one call on the One who can help them through His miracles.

Happy birthday to Scott Davis, Lynn Bush, Kate Cheatham, Jack Chenowith, Jimmy Lee King, Clark Bailey, Helen Bailey, Mason Roy, Danny Butler, Aubrey McLarson, Gracie Ramirez, Joyce Snodgrass.

Happy anniversary to Shadoe and Caitlyn Vanatta.

Happy years, all!

