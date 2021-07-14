Eight Cardinals Honored For Football

FARMINGTON -- Eight players from the first Farmington football team to win a Class 5A playoff game received postseason honors for the 2020 season.

Six Cardinals, Caden Elsik, Chase Brown, Terrion Swift, Caleb Matthews, Josiah Ingraham and James Payne, made All-Conference from the 5A West while Hayden Cox and Jacob Jay received All-State honors.

"These are your guys who were selected by the coaches in the 5A West to be All-Conference players this year," said former head coach Mike Adams during a year-end football awards ceremony held at Cardinal Arena in December. "Hayden and Jacob were selected by the 5A West coaches as the first team members of our All-State team."

J.R. Eldridge was hired as the new head coach in January, and since then several new assistant coaches have been hired.

ALL-STATE

Hayden Cox

Cox led the team in tackles as a 5-11, 195 senior with 73 from his linebacker slot. Cox knocked down 19 ball-carriers by himself and assisted on 54 tackles. He had 3 tackles for loss, one sack for a 7-yard loss. Cox also recovered a pair of fumbles and caused another.

Jacob Jay

Jay (5-6, 143) made the most solo tackles of any Cardinal with 37. The senior was in on 27 assisted stops for 64 total tackles, third on the team. He had 3 tackles for loss, a sack for minus 2 yards, and topped Farmington's defense with 4 interceptions. In addition, Jay recovered 2 fumbles running back the turnovers for 15 yards.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Caden Elsik

The 5-11, 180-pound Elsik enjoyed one of the most productive rushing seasons of any Farmington runningback since the Cardinals became a member of the 5A West in 2014. The junior tailback carried the football 248 times for 1,155 yards, averaging 4.7 yards-per-run and 115.5 yards-per-game with 13 touchdowns. Elsik caught 22 passes for 232 yards, the third most receiving yards on the team. He averaged 10.5 yards-per-catch and made three receiving touchdowns highlighted by an explosive 67-yard reception out of the backfield against Clarksville. Elsik completed one pass for 11 yards on a halfback option.

Chase Brown

As a 6-2, 205-pound junior Brown excelled at the tight end position. His 23 receptions were the second most on the team as was his 290 yards receiving. Brown averaged 12.6 yards per catch with a long gain of 45 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns.

Terrion Swift

Terrion Swift rushed once for 10 yards and caught two passes for 27 yards while lined up at fullback, but his main value came on defense. Swift recorded 15 solos and 18 assists for 33 total tackles. He was in on 8 tackles for loss, the most of any Cardinal, and recorded a pair of sacks for 6 yards in losses. Swift recovered 3 fumbles and caused one. The 6-0, 225-pound senior nose guard signed with Southwestern College, of Winfield, Kan., in March.

Caleb Matthews

During his senior season Matthews racked up 65 total tackles to lead the team. He had 25 solos and 40 assist to go with 7 tackles for loss, second on the team, and one sack for a 10-yard loss, plus caused one fumble. The 6-0, 215-pound Matthews handled the deep-snapping chores and received a scholarship to the University of Tulsa in that capacity.

Josiah Ingraham

At 6-2, 285 pounds, Ingraham stuffed the middle, constantly battling double-teams and yet was agile enough to make 56 tackles. He had 16 solos and 40 assists with 2 tackles for loss as a senior interior lineman. Ingraham caused two fumbles and had the same number of recoveries.

James Payne

Payne played outside linebacker at 6-2, 200 pounds and finished with 38 tackles, split between 15 solos and 23 assists with 3 tackles for loss. In his senior season, he picked off one pass, which he returned for 23 yards. Payne caused one fumble.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2021 graduate Terrion Swift, shown recovering a fumble against Greenbrier, earned 5A West All-Conference honors as a senior defensive lineman. Swift signed with Southwestern College, of Winfield, Kan., in March.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2021 graduate Josiah Ingraham, 6-2, 285 pounds, confronts a Springdale ball carrier after penetrating the backfield. Ingraham was named 5A West All-Conference. He made 56 tackles, caused 2 fumbles and recovered 2 fumbles during his senior season.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2021 graduate James Payne leaps while rushing the passer. Payne recorded 38 tackles, 3 tackles for loss, an interception and caused one fumble to attain All-Conference 5A West honors for his senior season of 2020.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2021 graduate Caleb Matthews brings down a Rogers Heritage ball-carrier behind a wall of blockers. Matthews garnered All-Conference recognition from the 5A West for his senior season of 2020. The 6-0, 215-pound Matthews received a scholarship to the University of Tulsa as a deep-snapper.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2021 graduate Hayden Cox was named to the All-State team. Cox made 73 tackles, tops on the team from his linebacker position with 3 tackles for loss, a sack, 2 fumble recoveries, and a forced fumble.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 2021 graduate Jacob Jay (No. 27), shown rushing Heritage's punter, earned All-State honors as a safety making the most solo tackles of any Cardinal with 37 and 64 total, with a sack, 4 interceptions, and 2 fumble recoveries.