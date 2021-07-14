Farmington Sponsors Covid-19 Vaccine Clinic

Farmington Public Schools in partnership with Walmart will host a covid-19 vaccine clinic for the Pfizer vaccine for students, staff, parents and community members on Friday, July 16 and Friday, Aug. 6. The clinic also is open to the public for ages 12 and older.

The clinic will be held on the second floor of Cardinal Arena on Highway 170.

The clinic for the first dose will be held 8-11 a.m., July 16 and the clinic for the second dose will be held 8-11 a.m., Aug. 6.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson has announced that students and staff who have been fully vaccinated against covid-19 will not be required to quarantine if they are exposed to the coronavirus in the fall. Face coverings will not be required when students and staff return to school.

Parents of children 12 or older who want their child to be vaccinated or if they want to be vaccinated themselves will be able to get the Pfizer vaccine at the school clinic.

A link to required forms is available on the Farmington website, farmcards.org. Those who have insurance are asked to complete an insurance form for each person receiving the vaccine.

Forms will be available onsite the day of the clinic for those who do not have access to internet.