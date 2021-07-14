Lincoln Football Honors

LINCOLN -- Nine members of Lincoln's 2020 football playoff squad received postseason honors topped by All-State quarterback Levi Wright and All-State honorable mention receiver Daytin Davis.

Levi Wright (6-4, 230) stepped into the starting quarterback role and learned the position well enough to take Lincoln into the playoffs for only the sixth time in school history. Wright functioned well, yet first-year head coach Reed Mendoza, who served as head junior high coach when the senior class were freshmen, came away wishing he would have been identified as a quarterback earlier in his career, and given time to perfect his skills at the position.

The last play of the first half in a road loss at Greenland illustrated Wright's capacity to extend a play and make something happen, sort of a high school version of Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. An unblocked blitzer came off the edge and had a shot at Wright, but he refused to take a sack on fourth down. Pivoting in a 360 degree move, Wright slipped away from the rusher like water rolling off a duck's back and fired a 33-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Brewer as time expired to draw the Wolves within 14-6 at the half.

Daytin Davis (6-1, 190) played the role of a big-play explosive threat, whom opponents always had to account for wherever he lined up on the field whether split out as a wide receiver or beside the quarterback as a running back.

Davis and seven teammates also made the 3A-1 All-Conference team. Among these are Bryce Swinford, Noah Moore, Jaime Garcia, Rafael Regaldo, Matthew Sheridan, Audie Ramsey, Kris Martinez and Davis.

Bryce Swinford (6-0, 305) played mostly defense using his size and strength to jam up the line of scrimmage.

Noah Moore (6-0, 180) played on the offensive line and stepped back to a linebacker slot on defense.

Jaime Garcia (6-0, 250) provided solid play on both the offensive and defensive lines for Lincoln.

Rafael Regaldo (5-3, 130) played wide receiver on offense and free safety on defense. He became Lincoln's possession receiver keeping drives alive with plays such as a 12-yard catch on fourth-and-seven versus Greenland.

Matthew Sheridan (5-7, 170) became the Wolves' workhorse ball carrier offensively and lined up as a strong safety on defense. Sheridan gained 58 yards on five straight carries, two of them for touchdowns to put the Wolves ahead, 45-6, in a conference rout of Mansfield and racked up 141 yards on 28 carries against West Fork.

Audie Ramsey (6-0, 200) made a shift from playing on the offensive line to tight end and was effective on defense as a linebacker. Ramsey caught his first career touchdown pass on a 15-yard toss from Wright during a Sept. 18 nonconference win over Johnson County Westside. He contributed a big onside kick recovery and return across midfield to set up a Lincoln touchdown against Mansfield, and later added another touchdown reception of his own during a 52-6 runaway victory on Oct. 16.

Kris Martinez (5-8, 255) played with fire. Never shy about hitting people, Martinez provided blocking up front on the offensive line while maintaining his motor on defense.

