Tigers Earn Postseason Football Honors

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Nine Tigers earned postseason football honors from Prairie Grove's 2020 playoff football squad that went 10-2 overall and 6-1 in the 4A-1 league, producing an All-Star in Gunnar Caudle.

Caudle, a 6-3, 215 pound lineman, played center on offense and end on defense. He was voted Outstanding Lineman of the conference earning an All-Star designation, although 2021 marks the second straight year without All-Star competition due to covid-19. Caudle also earned All-State and All-Conference honors.

ALL-STATE

Joining Caudle on the All-State team was classmate Cade Grant, a speedy 5-10, 200-pound halfback on offense. Opponents always had to account for Grant running the buck sweep because he could turn the corner quickly. Grant, another two-way starter, lined up in the defensive backfield. He was also All-Conference.

A third All-State player, Foster Layman (5-10, 185), also from the Class of 2021, posed a threat to go all the way from his fullback position, while contributing to the defensive effort as a free safety. Layman was another All-Conference honoree.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Quarterback Knox Laird (5-10, 180) efficiently led the offense and dealt out hits as a safety on defense to earn All-Conference recognition for his senior season. Laird, son of defensive coordinator Craig Laird, helped the Tigers average 40.4 points per contest, featuring a nice blend of running and passing while yielding 20.1-per-game on defense. Prairie Grove scored more than 30 points in nine games with a season high of 59 in a playoff victory over Blytheville.

Hard-hitting Jackson Sorters (5-3, 170) belted opponents when he saw an opportunity from his outside linebacker spot while sustaining many a Tiger drive as a possession receiver on offense. He was rewarded with All-Conference honors.

Rangy David Hall (5-9, 185) tracked ball-carriers down and dropped them playing linebacker as a senior after spending previous seasons as a defensive end. Hall played wingback on offense and was named All-Conference.

Landon Semrad was awarded All-Conference designation as a junior. The 6-3, 181-pound wide receiver added a deep-threat dimension to the Tiger offense and showed explosive capability running the football. Semrad caught 31 passes for 496 yards, averaging 16 yards per catch with a long gain of 57 yards. He played defensive back where his size and leaping ability made trying to throw over him a dangerous proposition.

Powerful Ryder Orr (6-1, 240) earned the nickname "Mount Orr" because of the difficulty offensive linemen experienced in trying to move him off the line of scrimmage. Orr played tackle, provided stalwart blocking on offense and became All-Conference.

Dangerous Ethan Miller (5-10, 160) possessed the speed to go the distance on any given carry while backing up Grant as a sophomore halfback. He ran the ball hard and utilized his speed and quickness defensively as a linebacker to earn All-Conference honors.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove rising junior Ethan Miller received All-Conference recognition for his sophomore football season. The explosive Miller played halfback and defensive back.

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove 2021 graduate Foster Layman was awarded All-State and All-Conference honors for his senior football season. Layman played fullback and defensive back.

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove 2021 graduate Gunnar Caudle was named All-State, All-Conference and Outstanding Lineman from the 4A-1 Conference for his senior football season of 2020. Caudle is a member of the 2021 West All-Star football team. He played center and defensive end for the Tigers.

Shelley Williams Special to the Enterprise-Leader/Prairie Grove 2021 graduate Knox Laird was named to the 2020 4A-1 All-Conference football team for his senior season. Laird played quarterback and safety.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove 2021 graduate David Hall enjoyed a fine senior season of football earning All-Conference recognition after switching from defensive end to linebacker.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove 2021 graduate Jackson Sorters factored into Tiger success during his senior season of football. Sorters was named All-Conference as a wide receiver/linebacker.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove rising senior Landon Semrad takes a breather on defense during a playoff win over Blytheville. Semrad was named to the 4A-1 All-Conference football team for his junior season in 2020.

