Basketball Leap Frog

FARMINGTON -- Four Cardinals were named All-Conference for the 2020-2021 boys basketball season with the team winning a conference title, district tournament championship, regional runner-up and finished in the elite eight.

Layne Taylor

Earning a starting job as a freshman point guard, Layne Taylor was named All-State and to All State Tournament team for Class 4A and 4A-1 All-Conference. He averaged 25 points in league play and 22 points per game overall with 6 assists and 2.1 steals per game. He knocked down 58 total 3-point shots while shooting 47% on field goals and 75% at the free-throw line.

"Layne led our team in points, assists and steals," said his father, Farmington head coach Johnny Taylor.

Carson Simmons

Swingman Carson Simmons, who could play either guard or forward, was selected 4A-1 All-Conference for his junior season. He averaged 12 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2 assists per game while hitting 45% from 3-point range, 49% on 2-point field goals and 73% at the foul line.

"Carson led our team in defensive rebounding and had seven conference games with 10 or more boards," said Johnny Taylor.

Roman Carlson

Roman Carlson received 4A-1 All-Conference recognition for his senior season. Carlson averaged 10 points per game while shooting 44% beyond the 3-point arc and 84% on free throws. Carlson constantly reneged opposing offenses by recording 30 steals and 24 blocked shots, then burned them if they left him open at the other end by making 49 3-point field goals.

"Roman will be remembered as a great shooter and an outstanding defender who led our team in blocked shots," Johnny Taylor said.

Caleb Blakely

Caleb Blakely garnered 4A-1 All-Conference honors for his sophomore season. Blakely averaged 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and led the team in offensive rebounding.

"Caleb is a great defender and averaged two assists per game with his ability to create on offense," said Johnny Taylor.