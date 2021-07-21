Council Approves Prairie Grove's First PUD

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove City Council approved the preliminary plat for the city's first planned unit development Monday night, a development with 56 lots on about 10 acres to the east of Cedar Springs Independent Living Community on Mock Street.

Larry Oelrich, city administrative assistant, said the PUD, which is Phase 2 of Wagnon Springs subdivision, is not a "true zero lot line" subdivision but is close to one. The houses will have a 2-foot setback on one side and 8-foot setback on the other.

Residents will have garage access in the rear through an 18-foot paved, private alleyway.

Oelrich said others in the past have suggested PUDs in Prairie Grove, but this is the first one to come to fruition.

"A PUD is a conditional use in a specific zone," Oelrich said. "So they can propose what they want to propose and the planning commission can make conditions."

Oelrich said this property is zoned R-1 (single-family residential). The lot sizes in the PUD would not meet the requirements of an R-1 zone but the planning commission was not too concerned about that, Oelrich said.

"We didn't worry ourselves about the zoning too much because it is a PUD," he said.

The planning commission had a couple of requests last week for Phase 2. They asked owner Jerry Coyle to include a connection to Pittman Road and a connection to the Cedar Springs senior development.

Since the commission meeting, Oelrich said the city has found the property is not wide enough for the developer to build a city street to connect to Pittman. So the council agreed that if Coyle could purchase more land, he would connect with a standard city street. Otherwise, the connection will be a 30-foot-wide private drive.

Coyle told the planning commission he wanted the connection because it would provide better access to downtown Prairie Grove.

Coyle, who built the Cedar Springs development but has since sold it, said he had not talked to the new owners about a connection to that development, but pointed out they would be able to install a security gate to limit access. It already has a gate on the front side off Mock Street.

Prairie Grove City Council approved the preliminary plat for Phase 1 of Wagnon Springs earlier this year. This will be on property zoned R-1.75 and will have 60 lots on 17 acres. Phase 1 will be a traditional neighborhood with driveways located in the front of the houses.

Coyle has said he believes the homes in Phase 2 with smaller lots will be attractive to people in two stages of life, those who are starting out on their own and those who are retired.

The minimum lot size will be 4,300 square feet and the average building coverage will be 1,800 square feet, according to a summary about the project. Lots will accommodate two parking spaces in the driveways.

Coyle said the houses will be similar to the zero lot line houses on Rupple Road in Fayetteville. The houses will be two-story, brick structures with 1,500-1,700 square feet of living space.

J.C. Dobbs, commission chairman, last week said he thinks the homes in Phase 2 will fit in with what Prairie Grove already has for housing.

"In Prairie Grove, we have million dollar houses to one-bedroom apartments," Dobbs said. "I think this will complement what we have and is something we will see in the future."

The primary access to Phase 2 will be through street connections from Wagnon Springs, Phase 1, to the south.