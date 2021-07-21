OPINION: Book signing at Burlap & Lace

Good morning friends. I hope you're enjoying your morning coffee or tea. I'm almost ready for my second cup. The fact that you're reading this Reflection hints that you might be interested in what goes on around this neck of the woods. For that reason, I want to tell you about something we could accurately call a meet-the-author event. It has other names, too, such as a book-signing event.

I'm sure you all are aware that many authors live right here in and around town, but how many of them do you know? How many of them have you met? You probably see some of them at Harps, Bell Office Supplies, Braum's, and every other store in town, but might not recognize them. Well, I have good news for you: You can meet eight to 12 of them this coming Saturday, July 24, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Siloam Springs Writers Guild has teamed up with the fine folks at Burlap & Lace to present eight to 12 authors -- some known locally, and some known across the country. But every one of them are regular down-to-earth real people. They'll have an assortment of books on hand that you will find interesting. You'll find books from mystery novels to biographical reads to theological expositions, and you'll most likely want to take several home. Come check them out.

Why do people spend time -- anywhere from a month to 10 years -- writing a book? Some authors use their writings to teach; some tell stories; and some just flat-out like to write! One friend in California told me that he has spent decades in learning, and he doesn't want the knowledge he gained to be lost when he dies. In every case, authors have something they feel is important that the public might find interesting.

I remember reading about Louis L'Amour some years back. He was one of the best writers regarding the American Frontier. One of his friends asked him why he wrote. His answer was, "Knowledge is like money: to be of value it must circulate, and in circulating it can increase in quantity and, hopefully, in value." Many people don't know that Louis L'Amour, the famous American Frontiersman, also wrote poetry.

Many of you folks have been thinking of writing, also. Some of you would like to write a memoir, some have a story to tell, and others of you would prefer to learn more about writing before you commit to a book. You would be interested to know that several of our members are proficient at writing and are available to mentor or coach those who would like to learn. We agree with Louis L'Amour: knowledge needs to be circulated.

I encourage you to visit the Siloam Springs Writers Guild meetings to learn more. You are welcome to attend as often as you want to without any obligation to join the group. Pick up information about our meetings when you visit the book-signing.

So, who are you going to meet on July 24 at Burlap & Lace? I'd like to tell you, but I don't have the complete lineup and I don't want to give an inaccurate listing. I know that I'll be there, along with up to 11 other authors from the Guild.

Here are the details you need to know. The book-signing will be held at:

Burlap & Lace

702 S. Mt. Olive

Siloam Springs, Arkansas (three blocks north of Hwy 412).

July 24, 2021

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It's on the corner of Harvard and Mt. Olive, across the street from Jepson's Drugs, and next door to the Whisk & Spool Pastry Shop in Siloam Springs.

Come on out, it will not be a waste of your time, and you won't be disappointed. And please check out the merchandise at Burlap & Lace while you're there. They are great people.

I'm looking forward to seeing you Saturday.

-- S. Eugene Linzey is the author of 'Charter of the Christian Faith.' Send comments and questions to [email protected] Visit his website at www.genelinzey.com. The opinions expressed are those of the author.