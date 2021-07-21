Police Report

PRAIRIE GROVE

A juvenile male of Springdale was cited July 2 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Donald Pergeson, 50, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marshiana Marks, 45, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 4 in connection with aggravated assault, criminal mischief first degree, no liability insurance.

Shane Gonzalez, 33, of Fayetteville, was cited July 3 in connection with violation of interlock, speeding.

Randy Smith, 44, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 5 in connection with DWI, failure to yield, no proof of insurance.

Katrina Atkisson, 44, of Springdale, was arrested July 6 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Loy Thomas, 41, of Hot Springs, was cited July 6 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Robert Koonz, 46, of Cane Hill, was arrested July 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Marissa Creech, 18, of Bentonville, was arrested July 6 in connection with obstructing governmental operations.

Melissa Warren, 43, of Fayetteville, was cited July 7 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Tyler Samples, 31, of Springdale, was arrested July 7 on a warrant for failure to appear.

David Sims, 24, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 9 on a warrant for failure to pay.