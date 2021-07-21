Square Dance Outfits Wanted

Prairie Grove Historical Society is looking for square dance outfits from years ago for a temporary exhibit to be displayed during the Clothesline Fair.

The items will be accepted on a temporary loan to the society and returned after the conclusion of the annual Clothesline Fair held over Labor Day weekend.

Anyone interested in submitting a square dance outfit for display is asked to contact Molly Hutchins either through Facebook messenger, through the Prairie Grove Historical Society Facebook page, or email [email protected]

Hutchins is asking people to first send their name, phone number and a photo of the dress or outfit in its current condition, along with other information if possible: the name of the group, members in the group and the year that the outfit was used.

Hutchins will contact people who submit the information to confirm details with them. The society reserves the right to refuse any submissions.