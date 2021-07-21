Tiger Defense Dominates Pioneers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Three Prairie Grove boys made the All-Conference basketball team while a fourth received honorable mention All-Conference recognition for the 2020-2021 season.

Sloan Smith, Knox Laird and Blake Gardner each received All-Conference honors while Ethan Gross was on the honorable mention All-Conference list. Smith was also named to the KURM Dream Team.

Prairie Grove 44, Gentry 12

Prairie Grove outdid themselves defensively, holding Gentry to five field goals and only two free-throw attempts while blocking several shots during a Jan. 12 conference win.

The Tigers danced to the tune of a 44-12 final while improving to 6-6 overall, and 3-1 in the 4A-1 Conference. Prairie Grove scored the first nine points while taking an 11-5 lead in the first quarter.

Gentry played a methodical offense not pushing the tempo. The Tigers were content to let them walk the ball up, but once they crossed half-court Prairie Grove's tough man-to-man hounded the Pioneers into some bad shots and quickly turned defense into offense.

Landon Semrad opened the scoring with a drive to the basket. Sloan Smith took a steal all the way for a layup, then Blake Gardner's blocked shot led to Knox Laird's spot-up 3-pointer. Laird swiped Gentry's next possession, pushed the ball up-court and dished to Gardner, who swooped in for an easy deuce.

Gentry coach Brent Hester called time-out midway through the quarter and Andrew Godrey made a three for the Pioneers, but they would find baskets hard to come by scoring only one field goal in the second and no points during the third quarter.

Prairie Grove assumed a 29-8 halftime lead and increased the margin to 41-8 after three quarters while rolling to a 4A-1 Conference victory at home over Gentry.

Gardner had 10 points and was the only player in double figures for the Tigers, who went on an 18-3 run in the second quarter for a 29-8 halftime lead and outscored the Pioneers 12-0 in the third quarter.

Prairie Grove 44, Gentry 12

Gentry^5^3^0^4^--^12

Prairie Grove^11^18^12^3^--^44

Prairie Grove (6-6, 3-1): Blake Gardner 5 0-0 10, Landon Semrad 4 1-2 9, Sloan Smith 3 0-0 7, Knox Laird 2 0-0 5, Ethan Gross 2 1-2 5, Layton Hesgard 1 0-0 3, Brinden Bristow 1 0-0 3, Aiden Jentzsch 1 0-2 2. Totals 19 2-6 44.

Gentry: Andrew Godfrey 2 1-2 6, Jonathan Corder 1 0-1 2, Quang Tran 1 0-0 2, Hayden Henry 1 0-0 2, Siren Reiding 0 0-2 0. Totals 5 1-2 12.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 4 (Smith, Laird, Bristow, Hesgard), Gentry 1 (Godfrey).

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove's Ethan Gross steals the ball while defending the high post.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Sloan Smith elevates while launching a jump-shot from the corner in 3-point territory.