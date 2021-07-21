WCEL Obituaries for July 21, 2021

Leta Mae Allred

Leta Mae Allred, age 99, of Dutch Mills, Arkansas, passed away July 7, 2021, in Springdale, Arkansas, to be with her Lord and Savior. Leta Mae was born December 30, 1921, in Stilwell, Oklahoma, the daughter of James and Ollie Mae Bateman.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Allred; her father, James Bateman; her mother, Ollie Mae Bateman; brothers, Jay Bateman, Bill Bateman Wayne Bateman, Homer Bateman, Bob Bateman; sisters, Linnie Fields and Betty Briggs.

She is survived by daughter, Janice Allred; son in-law, Tom Tenbrook; son, James Allred; special friend, Julia Barker; grandson, Chris Allred; granddaughters, Stephanie Beeks and husband Jerry Beeks, Shannon Lawson and husband Brett Lawson; great-grandchildren, Mason Beeks, Paige Beeks, Abby Lawson and Emma Lawson.

Leta Mae worked for over 35 years as bookkeeper for the Farm Bureau Co-op feed store in Lincoln, Arkansas. Leta Mae loved her home church and church family of Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, where she served in many capacities. She thoroughly enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching classes.

The family of Leta Mae would like to extend their thanks for the loving care and compassion of Leta Mae to Julia Barker, Tom Tenbrook and Alicia Wofford.

Services and celebration of life were held Friday July 16, 2021, at Liberty Baptist Church in Dutch Mills, Arkansas.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com

Jon Christopher Babb

Jon Christopher Babb, 59, of Springfield, Ill., passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the home of his son in Mesa, AZ. Private services will be held at a later date.

Chris was born on August 11, 1961, in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to John and Beth Babb. He grew up in Versailles, Ill., graduated from Brown County High School in Mt. Sterling, Ill., and graduated from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, Ark., where he received a Bachelor of Science in Education.

In 1997, he graduated from Ozark Christian College in Joplin, Mo., where he received a Bachelors in Bible and Ministry. He joined the Army in 1989 and served for two years.

Chris married Jodi on December 17, 1983. They were happily married for 37 years. Chris was a member of the Christian faith and attended Hope Church in Springfield, Ill.

Chris was preceded in death by his father, John Babb.

Chris is survived by his wife, Jodi of Springfield, Ill.; his mother, Beth Babb of Jacksonville, Ill.; his son, Jordan (Rachel) Babb of Mesa, Ariz.; his daughter, Taylor (Greg) Moore of Los Angeles, Calif.; brothers, Mike (Chrissy) Babb of Mt. Sterling, Ill., and Mark (Michelle) Babb of Jacksonville, Ill.; his grandchildren, Alaina, Miles, Paige, and Grant Babb; and his nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to water.org, an organization very close to his heart.

Condolences may be left on Jon Babb's online guest book at www.sonoranskiesmortuaryaz.com.

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Knox

Margaret "Peggy" Ann Knox, 87, resident of Cincinnati, passed away July 7, 2021, at the Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville Arkansas. She was born June 26, 1934, in Manhattan, N.Y. She was the daughter of Jeremiah O'Sullivan and Catherine Brosnan of Bronx, N.Y., and Kathryn and Joseph Gelormini of Westville, Okla.

Margaret held several jobs throughout her life from New York, Philadelphia to Northwest Arkansas. She retired from Gates Rubber Company after 21 years and then later in life retired from Walmart Store 144 after 23 years. Margaret was a hard-working woman who always put her family first, loved her animals and set a good example of what a loving heart and an amazing mother, grandmother and wife looks like.

Margaret met her husband Irwin of 64 years while he was stationed in new London, CT, in the Navy. They married young and moved back to Arkansas where Irwin was from. They bought land as soon as they could and lived out their dreams on their farm in Cincinnati, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irwin Knox; her mothers, Catherine Brosnan and Kathryn Gelormini, and her fathers, Jeremiah O'Sullivan and Joseph Gelormini; her sisters, Abina O'Sullivan, Mary "Maureen" Hellmich and her husband Leon Hellmich, Carmella Marshall and her husband James Marshall and Kathy Webster.

Survivors include her daughter, Margaret Austin and husband Rip of Cincinnati, Arkansas; two granddaughters, Sydney Austin of Cincinnati, Arkansas, and Rian Winburn and husband Caleb Winburn of Gravette, Arkansas; one grandson, Jake Austin of Gravette, Arkansas; one great-grandson, Oliver Winburn of Gravette, Arkansas; many nieces, nephews and their families.

The family received friends on July 13, 2021, at Luginbuel Funeral Home in Prairie Grove.

Online guestbook: www.luginbuel.com