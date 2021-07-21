What's Happening

FARMINGTON

Food Assistance

For the month of July, Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Southwinds Road, will have a free pantry from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For the assistance, go to the door that faces Farmington High School on Highway 170. There should be a sign on the door.

Back 2 School Bonanza

Farmington Back 2 School Bonanza will be held 3-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 at Farmington United Methodist Church. Preregistration is required. To register, go to the church website, www.farmingtonumc.net or call 479-267-3180. Registered children will receive a free backpack, shoes and other items. Parents also can register for a free haircut at the church from a stylist.

Blood Drive

The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive in partnership with the Farmington High dance team from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, July 22, at the junior high, 278 W. Main St., in Farmington. The goal is 75 appointments. The blood drive will help a shortage in donations and also benefit the dance team. Go to redcrossblood.org to sign up.

LINCOLN

Back 2 School Bonanza

Lincoln Back 2 School Bonanza will be held 4-7 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 5 at Lincoln Elementary School. Preregistration is required. To register, go to the Lincoln Bright Futures Facebook page or call 479-236-3141. Registered children will receive free shoes, socks, a backpack and other items. Parents or guardians also will be able to visit several vendors at the bonanza.

PRAIRIE GROVE

Back-To-School Event

Altrus International of Washington County, in partnership with Harps Food Stores, will have a Back-to-School, drive-through event for students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., July 31, at Prairie Grove Elementary School. The event includes free, new backpacks, school supplies, books, snack packs and hygiene products, while supplies last.