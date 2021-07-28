All-Conference Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Three Lady Cardinals were named All-State for softball, senior pitcher Carson Griggs, senior shortstop and leadoff hitter Shayley Treat, and senior catcher Grace Boatright. The trio were also named to the 4A-1 All-Conference team along with classmate Remington Adams, who played second base.
ALL-STATE
Carson Griggs
Carson Griggs, who signed with Colorado Christian in November, dealt opponents a double-dish of plays they had to reckon with. Offensively, Carson Griggs batted .455 with 6 homers and 43 RBIs. As Farmington's starting pitcher, she went 24-3 while recording 200 strike outs and holding opponents to a 1.819 ERA.
Shayley Treat
Treat played dual leadership roles as shortstop and lead-off hitter. She batted a team-high .527, knocking out 58 hits, 14 doubles, 5 homers and 29 RBIs with a 1.346 OPS. Treat's clutch leadoff solo homer against eventual state champion Morrilton in the sixth inning helped the Lady Cardinals rally in the 4A North Regional semifinal and force extra innings.
Grace Boatright
Boatwright both held runners on base as a catcher and moved them around the bases with her bat on offense. An integral part of Farmington's success, she averaged .522 while blasting 10 doubles, 13 homers, and driving in 50 runs on 48 hits. Boatright led the team with 21 walks, many of which were intentional because opponents feared her power.
ALL-CONFERENCE
Remington Adams
Adams belted a team high-22 doubles and tied for third on the roster with 29 RBIs while batting .459. She was second on the team with 50 hits highlighted by 6 home runs. Adams triggered 2 double plays on defense.
ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION
Five Lady Cardinals attained All-Conference honorable mention status, Justine Davidson, Kamryn Uher, Kennedy Griggs, Isabella Hulsey and Reese Shirey. Shirey and Uher appeared in 20 games after missing the first 11 games of the season while the girls basketball team made a run to the state finals. They, along with teammate Payton Denham, transitioned immediately to softball on March 20. After participating in the state finals at Hot Springs that morning, they made the 3.5 hour return trip to Farmington and played in the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament nightcap against Elkins.
Justine Davidson
Davidson batted .282 and scored 16 runs while producing 7 doubles and 3 sacrifice flies. She appeared in 29 games.
Kamryn Uher
Uher took over at first base and proved she could come through in the clutch and keep her cool in a tough situation, trailing 0-2 in the count with Farmington down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh by delivering a solo home run to tie the 4A North Regional semifinal against eventual state champion Morrilton, 2-2, and force extra innings. Uher accounted for 5 doubles, 1 triple and 3 home runs with 17 runs driven in and 16 runs scored while hitting .467. Defensively, Uher was involved in 3 double plays, tops on the team.
Kennedy Griggs
Kennedy Griggs recorded 26 hits and 12 RBIs with a .361 batting average. Her fielding percentage was .880.
Isabella Hulsey
Hulsey contributed 13 hits including 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .283.
Reese Shirey
Shirey racked up 28 hits and scored 19 runs while batting .467 with 4 sacrifice flies. Shirey boasted a .938 fielding percentage.
4A-1 Conference Standings
1. Farmington^7-0
2. Harrison^6-1
3. Pea Ridge^5-2
4. Gentry^4-3
5. Prairie Grove^3-4
6. Gravette^2-5
7. Berryville^1-6
8. Huntsville^0-7
FARMNGTON 2021 SOFTBALL
Date^Opponent^Result^Score^Status
March 2^Northside^Win^12-10^Nonconference
March 4^at Rogers^Loss^1-6^Nonconference
March 8^at Fayetteville^Win^14-3^Nonconference
March 9^Southside^Won^5-2^Nonconference
March 13^Gravette^Won^11-2^4A-1 Conference
March 13^Siloam Springs^Won^10-0^Nonconference
March 13^Rogers Heritage^Loss^3-4^Nonconference
March 16^Clarksville^Won^5-2^Nonconference
March 20^Prairie Grove^Won^5-0^Farmington Invitational
March 20^at Elkins^Won^13-3^Farmington Invitational
March 29^Bentonville West^Win^9-7^Nonconference
March 30^Gravette^Win^13-1^4A-1 Conference
April 1^Greenwood^Win^14-4^Nonconference
April 8^Gentry^Win^7-6^4A-1 Conference
April 9^Vilonia^Win^5-2^Nonconference
April 13^at Berryville^Win^17-1^4A-1 Conference
April 15^Harrison^Win^8-2^4A-1 Conference
April 19^at Pea Ridge^Win^10-1^4A-1 Conference
April 22^at Prairie Grove^Win^4A-1 Conference
April 23^Prairie Grove^Win^6-1^Nonconference
April 29^Huntsville^Win^15-0^District Tourney
April 30^Prairie Grove^Win^15-2^District Semifinal
May 1^Pea Ridge^Win^4-0^District Championship
May 6^Clarksville^Win^10-2^Regional Tournament at Harrison
May 7^Morrilton^Loss^2-3^Regional Semifinal at Harrison
May 8^Dardanelle^Win^5-1^Regional Consolation at Harrison
May 13^Valley View^Win^4-3^State at Morrilton
May 14^Malvern^Win^15-0^State at Morrilton
May 15^Pea Ridge^Loss^4-5^State Semifinal at Morrilton