All-Conference Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Three Lady Cardinals were named All-State for softball, senior pitcher Carson Griggs, senior shortstop and leadoff hitter Shayley Treat, and senior catcher Grace Boatright. The trio were also named to the 4A-1 All-Conference team along with classmate Remington Adams, who played second base.

ALL-STATE

Carson Griggs

Carson Griggs, who signed with Colorado Christian in November, dealt opponents a double-dish of plays they had to reckon with. Offensively, Carson Griggs batted .455 with 6 homers and 43 RBIs. As Farmington's starting pitcher, she went 24-3 while recording 200 strike outs and holding opponents to a 1.819 ERA.

Shayley Treat

Treat played dual leadership roles as shortstop and lead-off hitter. She batted a team-high .527, knocking out 58 hits, 14 doubles, 5 homers and 29 RBIs with a 1.346 OPS. Treat's clutch leadoff solo homer against eventual state champion Morrilton in the sixth inning helped the Lady Cardinals rally in the 4A North Regional semifinal and force extra innings.

Grace Boatright

Boatwright both held runners on base as a catcher and moved them around the bases with her bat on offense. An integral part of Farmington's success, she averaged .522 while blasting 10 doubles, 13 homers, and driving in 50 runs on 48 hits. Boatright led the team with 21 walks, many of which were intentional because opponents feared her power.

ALL-CONFERENCE

Remington Adams

Adams belted a team high-22 doubles and tied for third on the roster with 29 RBIs while batting .459. She was second on the team with 50 hits highlighted by 6 home runs. Adams triggered 2 double plays on defense.

ALL-CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

Five Lady Cardinals attained All-Conference honorable mention status, Justine Davidson, Kamryn Uher, Kennedy Griggs, Isabella Hulsey and Reese Shirey. Shirey and Uher appeared in 20 games after missing the first 11 games of the season while the girls basketball team made a run to the state finals. They, along with teammate Payton Denham, transitioned immediately to softball on March 20. After participating in the state finals at Hot Springs that morning, they made the 3.5 hour return trip to Farmington and played in the Farmington Invitational Softball Tournament nightcap against Elkins.

Justine Davidson

Davidson batted .282 and scored 16 runs while producing 7 doubles and 3 sacrifice flies. She appeared in 29 games.

Kamryn Uher

Uher took over at first base and proved she could come through in the clutch and keep her cool in a tough situation, trailing 0-2 in the count with Farmington down to its last out in the bottom of the seventh by delivering a solo home run to tie the 4A North Regional semifinal against eventual state champion Morrilton, 2-2, and force extra innings. Uher accounted for 5 doubles, 1 triple and 3 home runs with 17 runs driven in and 16 runs scored while hitting .467. Defensively, Uher was involved in 3 double plays, tops on the team.

Kennedy Griggs

Kennedy Griggs recorded 26 hits and 12 RBIs with a .361 batting average. Her fielding percentage was .880.

Isabella Hulsey

Hulsey contributed 13 hits including 2 doubles, 2 home runs and 11 RBIs while hitting .283.

Reese Shirey

Shirey racked up 28 hits and scored 19 runs while batting .467 with 4 sacrifice flies. Shirey boasted a .938 fielding percentage.

4A-1 Conference Standings

1. Farmington^7-0

2. Harrison^6-1

3. Pea Ridge^5-2

4. Gentry^4-3

5. Prairie Grove^3-4

6. Gravette^2-5

7. Berryville^1-6

8. Huntsville^0-7

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Remington Adams plays second base, but she made a double play while covering first on a bunt attempt by Harrison during the Lady Cardinals' 8-2 victory on Thursday, April 15.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington senior Shayley Treat blasted a grand slam home run in the fourth and a 2-run dinger in the sixth during the Lady Cardinals' 8-2 victory over Harrison to decide the conference lead in softball on Thursday, April 15.