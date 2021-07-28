Cardinals Draw Awards From First Soccer Campaign

FARMINGTON -- Farmington boys soccer season ended May 13 with a 5-2 loss in the Class 4A State tournament to Joe T. Robinson in the program's first season of varsity competition.

The Cardinals finished 10-5-1 overall, third in the 4A West with a 5-3 conference record.

"It was really cool to find a lot of success this past season," said coach Tanner Feil, although injuries affected the boys team near the end of conference play.

The Cardinals wound up playing a lot of kids and also had to tweak their style as opponents picked up their game.

"Teams in our conference were starting to figure us out. We changed our style, adapted, modified a few things," Feil said, noting the boys team contains a ton of athletes.

Postseason Awards

Five members of Farmington's boys soccer team made All-Conference and three were named All-State after the school's first varsity season of play.

Junior forward Luis Zavala topped the team in scoring with 16 goals and 6 assists earning All-State recognition and All-Conference 4A West. Senior forward Toni Cervantes scored 8 goals and recorded 2 assists attaining All-State honors plus All-Conference. His younger brother, sophomore midfielder Jorge Cervantes scored 10 goals and racked up 7 assists to give the Cardinals a sibling duo on both the All-State and All-Conference teams.

Senior defense man Collin Hummel was credited with 27 clearances and 17 headers won, which Feil explains, "Those were aerial battles he won going up against somebody in the air." Hummel was named All-Conference.

Junior Mateo Carbonel also was named All-Conference 4A West. He scored 4 goals and had 7 assists.

Farmington 7, Gentry 2

Farmington scored a decisive 7-2 win over Gentry in boys soccer on Monday, March 29, at Cardinal Stadium. Jorge Cervantes had two goals and one assist to lead the Cardinals while senior Toni Cervantes, juniors Carbonel and Zavala, sophomore Caleb Blakely, and Sutter Thompson also contributed goals for Farmington.

The Cardinals punched in four goals in the first half and wasted little time in coming after Gentry once second half play began. Jorge Cervantes scored his second goal at the 33:06 mark of the second half stretching Farmington's lead to 5-0 and the Cardinals kept up the attack.

Gentry's goalkeeper made a save with 32:38 showing and repeated the feat nearly two minutes later, but Toni Cervantes scored on a strong drive to the goal making the score, Farmington 6, Gentry 0, with 29:57 remaining in the second half.

With a rout in progress the time left was reduced to 15 minutes.

Gentry got a pair of goals late in the match. Diego Saldana, a 5-5 junior forward, got the Pioneers on the scoreboard with 8:54 to play and Gentry added another goal with the clock down to 8:07.

Farmington countered with Thompson's goal off his head with 2:08 to go.

Farmington 3, Berryville 1

Zavala scored two goals to lead the Cardinals past Berryville on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Gael Atilano added a goal and an assist while Jorge Cervantes and Carbonel each added an assist. Goal keeper Zach Rolston had nine saves for Farmington.

Farmington 3, Harrison 3

Jack Fenn had two goals and an assist as Harrison and Farmington battled to a tie in 4A-West Conference action on Monday, March 15. The Goblins (0-3-1) led 2-1 at halftime as Fenn had the assist on Blake Shrum's goal, then Fenn scored off an assist by Brody Burgess. Fenn added an unassisted goal in the second half. Zavala scored with nine minutes left to force a 3-3 tie with Harrison. The goal was the fifth of the season for Zavala, a junior. Jorge Cervantes added his fourth goal and freshman Atilano his first goal of the season for the Cardinals. Grayson Dupre had 10 saves for Harrison.

Farmington 5, Lincoln 2

Toni Cervantes scored three goals as Farmington improved to 2-0 as a first-year varsity program. Zavala and Jorge Cervantes also scored goals for the Cardinals on Monday, March 1.