Gully Washers And Toad Stranglers

Gulley washers, toad stranglers, we called them real downpours, and one person said it was raining "cats and dogs" on Saturday when the hard rains came. The first rain measured 3.0 inches and the second, 3.7 inches, plus it rained off and on all night.

We are fortunate to live on this mountain as the water drains away and no flooding. I'd like to know how much the water rose in Lincoln Lake! We do think and pray for those who do suffer damage and loss.

Also in our thoughts are those who never receive such rain, as in one region, west Texas, where they receive only six inches per year.

Recently, visitors from Texas really enjoyed the trees and greenery here, as they don't even have trees, much less the lush foliage we enjoy here (and take for granted?). After the scare in early spring of thinking the trees were all dead because of the bad freezes, they did begin later to bud out and slowly came full crops of healthy leaves. However late, we now have the fullest leaf crop I have ever seen. So beautiful. I think I dread fall when all this beauty changes to colors of all shades.

Happy birthday to Megan Luttrell, Bonnie Watson, Nicholas Lyons, Max Roeder, Ava Nichols, Keith Myers, Elizabeth Myers, Shawn McClelland, Casie Ruland, Dustin Long.

Happy years, all!