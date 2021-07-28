Lady Cardinals Honored For State Runner-Up Finish

FARMINGTON -- Farmington School Board honored the Lady Cardinals girls basketball team for their Class 4A State Runner-up finish during its July 19 meeting.

Head coach Brad Johnson recounted a season, in which the team qualified for the state finals after graduating three starters from the 2019-2020 state champions.

Athletic director Beau Thompson provided an athletics report describing new lettering and logos to be installed for football/soccer, basketball/volleyball, baseball and softball including Nike logos, eight feet in length, backlit in white to make them visible after dark from the road at Cardinal Stadium.

The Nike logo will be installed on the interior of the film room in the fieldhouse along with the slogans, "Make a difference" and "Compete & Win," plus hashtags above VVR (standing for Vicious, Violent, Relentless) and RCB (Respect, Commit, Believe).

"We want to spruce up our four main facilities. Before we are done we will spend around $50,000 on that," Thompson said. "I think this stuff will really add to our game-day experiences for our student-athletes."

New lettering and logos will also be installed within Cardinal Arena as well as the baseball and softball fields.

The board also approved an athletic handbook for the 2021-2022 school year.

