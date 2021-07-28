Police Report

Mark Bohannan, 57, of Lincoln, was arrested July 9 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jennifer West, 43, of Springdale, was cited July 10 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Paul Pitts, 49, of West Fork, was arrested July 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Melissa Warren, 43, of Fayetteville, was cited July 7 in connection with violation of animal confinement, harboring a vicious animal, violation of city animal tag.

Samantha Hosier, 20, of Oakville, Mo., was cited July 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Cheryle Cooper, 51, of Lincoln, was cited July 12 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Markel Eubanks, 25, of Fort Smith, was cited July 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Sherry Marshall, 39, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Kenton Montgomery, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mary Ray, 49, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 13 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Louis Mack, 42, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 13 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Mekkiah Goodhart, 18, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Daniel Smart, 28, of Springdale, was cited July 13 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, failure to yield to emergency vehicle, speeding.

Robert Walters, 39, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 14 in connection with assault third degree, disorderly conduct.

Samuel McLemore, 24, of Fayetteville, was cited July 15 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Taylor Patrick, 27, of Fayetteville, was cited July 14 on a warrant for failure to pay.

A 17-year-old boy of Farmington was arrested July 15 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joseph Flake, 18, of Fayetteville, was cited July 15 in connection with no driver's license, fictitious tags, careless driving, no proof of insurance, no vehicle license.

A 17-year-old girl of Fayetteville was cited July 15 in connection with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, violation of restricted license.

Eric Gunter, 41, of Rogers, was cited July 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Bradly Tagg, 34, of Lincoln, was cited July 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Gilbert Morin, 43, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 17 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Christopher Woodward, 31, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 18 in connection with terroristic threatening, domestic battery third degree, assault on a family/household member.

Van Weaver, 38, of Hot Springs, was cited July 19 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Nathan Lowery, 28, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Eddie Sutton, 34, of Fayetteville, was cited July 21 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kristine Nelson, 58, of Prairie Grove, was cited July 21 in connection with domestic battery third degree.

John Doss, 40, of Fayetteville, was arrested July 22 in connection with no liability insurance, fictitious tags, driving on suspended license for DWI, theft by receiving, possession of instrument of crime.

Garrett Doss, 21, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 22 in connection with driving on suspended license for DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of interlock drive.

Savannah Elsey, 25, of Farmington, was arrested July 20 in connection with shoplifting, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia.