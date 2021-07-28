Traffic Stop Results In Heroin Find

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove police confiscated 16 grams of heroin, a street value of about $4,800, during a speeding stop earlier this month.

According to the police report, Steven Harold Pinkerton, 59, of Prairie Grove, was arrested July 12 in connection with possession of a Schedule 1 or II drug (not methamphetamine or cocaine) with intent to deliver, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, both felonies, and speeding.

Officer Uriel Paredes reported that his radar indicated a Uhaul Ford transit van traveling north on Mock Street was going 34 mph in a 20-mph zone. He attempted to stop the vehicle at the intersection of Jenkins and Ed Staggs Road, and the vehicle came to a stop about several hundreds yards later at the intersection of Jenkins and Viney Grove.

Paredes said information showed Pinkerton was on parole and had an extensive drug history. Pinkerton told Paredes he would prefer his vehicle was not searched, but Paredes explained that since Pinkerton was on parole, he could not refuse a search.

The report said Pinkerton admitted to Paredes that he had heroin in the vehicle in a purple bag. Paredes located the bag, and it tested positive for heroin and weighed 16 grams, not the typical user amount, the report said.

According to the report, 16 grams of heroin can be broken down into 160 points to sell, with heroin prices at $36-$60 per point.

Pinkerton was placed under arrest and taken to Washington County Detention Center.

Paredes made the traffic stop during the department's concentration on speed enforcement, a statewide program held July 12-18. During the seven days, Prairie Grove made 211 traffic stops with 123 warnings and 88 citations, according to the department.