Wakefield Final Plat Approved

PRAIRIE GROVE -- In a special meeting July 21, Prairie Grove City Council approved the final plat for Wakefield Subdivision.

The plat was on the council's agenda for its regular meeting July 19, but some questions could not be answered about it that night. One question was whether the planning commission waived installation of sidewalks.

Mayor Sonny Hudson said a recording of the planning commission meeting showed the members voted to waive street improvements but not sidewalks.

Wakefield Subdivision, located on Wayne Villines Road and Park Street, has about 26 lots on 9.5 acres.